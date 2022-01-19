Sandy Daws, the chief financial officer of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, presented the district’s preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023 to the Board of Education on Monday. The proposed budget, which is $48.6 million, is what Superintendent Larry LeDoux considers a “status quo budget.” It was crafted with future budget cuts in mind.
There are no new positions, no major new construction projects planned, and the district is proposing a $292,413 cut in certificated and classified salaries and benefits. Despite the lack of frills, the district is walking a tightrope to avoid going into the red in the future.
One major cause of concern is that since Gov. Mike Dunleavy has been in office he has been decreasing the foundational fund — money that the state gives to school districts that is theoretically supposed to be enough for districts to provide adequate educations for their students. In Dunleavy’s most recent pre- liminary budget, he proposed providing full bond-debt reimbursement for schools but not an increase in the foundational program.
“If the state keeps doing this, they are going to bankrupt boroughs all over the state or seriously degrade education,” LeDoux said.
When there isn’t enough money in the foundational program, the district turns toward other sources of funding for support, including the Kodiak Island Borough. The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023 is $1.5 million more than the approved budget for the last fiscal year. The school district plans to make up this difference with money from the borough.
On top of this, the district expects to receive less money from the state next year, according to Daws. The funding allotted to a district is tied to the number of students enrolled in it’s schools. Two years ago, student enrollment fell by over 5% from a preliminary level and is expected to decrease by another 23 students in the following year, according to Daws. Up until now, this has not impacted the budget because of the Hold Harmless provision which gives school districts a three year grace period between seeing a 5% decrease in enrollment from the preliminary level and when funding decreases take into effect.
Inflation will also plague the school district in the future. The impacts of the 7% inflation that occurred in 2021 are still unknown, but undoubtedly significant, according to LeDoux. Next year, the school district will be negotiating with all of the bargaining groups and staff members will want to compensate for the decrease in value in their salaries, Daws said.
A complete budget proposal will be presented to the Board of Education in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.