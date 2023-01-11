Nuniaq is hoping to be fully opened in time for Crab Fest.
The restaurant is planning to have an official grand opening during the Kodiak Crab Festival, and would like to have dine-in seating available earlier than that.
Owner Melissa Berns said in an interview with KDM that Nuniaq is currently open around her schedule. It offers take-out service as well as pop-up style brunch. In addition to the restaurant, Berns works with a local catering company.
She said she has been in the food-service industry for her entire life, starting with spending time in her parents’ café in Old Harbor. She went to culinary school and is now ready to own a restaurant.
Berns is looking to expand Nuniaq in several ways, including the addition of evening dining and having more brunch options over the weekends.
“The goal when we have in-house dining is you can come in, we’ll have a deli counter that will be fully stocked so it would be convenient to grab and go during lunch hours,” Berns said. “Also, if you want to come in and sit down and have a hot meal and dine in, we’ll have that available as well.”
Nuniaq serves a blend of traditional and contemporary Native dishes. Tuesday’s dish was a play off the Native taco, which included its own style of bread.
“One of the things that I like to do is take ... those old dishes and ways and mix them with a little modern flair,” Berns said.
Chance Christiansen said she began working at Nuniaq because it is family oriented.
“[Berns] doesn’t see herself as just a boss. It’s a team effort here,” Christiansen said.
Nuniaq is located at the intersection of Rezanof and Lower Mill Bay Road, known locally as the Y.
Berns said the name of the restaurant comes from the Alutiiq word for Old Harbor, part of which means “land.” It refers to the area of Old Harbor known as the Sitkalidak Straight and pays homage to her family’s roots and the ancestral land of the Sugpiaq/Aluttiq people.
“So kind of a play on words with that, with this being a passageway through town. This section of town fits the name as well. It’s also just to give a little language lesson to the general public who aren’t aware of the indigenous people on this island,” Berns said.
