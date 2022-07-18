F/V Kimberly Dawn struck a rock near Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park early Sunday morning.
With a full load of red salmon, captain Peter Bumpus and his four-person crew were able to land the seiner on the beach at Mill Bay. Uninjured and grateful for the soon-to-be outgoing tide, Bumpus knew their situation could have been much worse.
“We hit a rock in front of Fort Abercrombie and were able to get around the corner to Mill Bay Beach. We had water coming in quickly,” said Bumpus, who landed the vessel as the tide was still high.
The skipper added, “Crews will make a patch for the bow to make it water-tight and as the tide starts to come in, we will pump any water out and contain any oils and hopefully float it off and bring it to Fuller’s Boat Yard.The plan is to put balloons on the port side to stabilize to boat. They will put a balloon inside in the bow, also, in case the patch doesn’t stop all the leaks.”
As a lift off-loaded the 6,000-pound seine net to the beach, insurance adjusters, interested community members and a Coast Guard representative watched in appreciation of the teamwork.
“When something like this happens, we reach out to the owner of the vessel to make sure they have a salvage plan in place,” said Brett Wideman, a marine science technician with the Coast Guard. “The Coast Guard’s concern is to make sure that any oils are not getting into the water. The owner is doing what needs to happen right now, and we don’t have a fuel breach or anything like that at this point. The crews are just working on patching the hull. Tonight, at high tide they will work on shifting the boat to do further repairs if needed and then fully get the boat off the beach.”
According to Bumpus, nobody got hurt in the incident.
“My crew is two young boys and two adults,” he said. “The boys were in their survival suits so fast. We had just done a safety drill with them and they did it.”
