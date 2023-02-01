Kodiak Island Borough Assembly held virtual interviews for borough manager finalists Scott Hahn and John Millan on Tuesday. Jessica Johnson, executive officer at U.S. Coast Guard’s Base Kodiak, is scheduled to be interviewed today at 12:15 p.m.
Special Projects Support Meagan Christiansen has been leading the search for the new borough manager, and she led Tuesday’s video interviews. She asked questions that were created by the Borough Assembly in an executive session on Jan. 12.
The questions were mostly open-ended and allowed the applicants to express their interest in the position as well as share their experiences on how they would fit into the role.
Hahn has been in city management for more than 30 years. His most recent position was as the city manager in Rifle, Colo. “I’ve been well tuned up for the job. ... I’ve spent quite a few years in Alaska and understand the state government and local governments. … I don’t see how there could be anything I haven’t probably done already,” Hahn said in the interview.
Millan is currently the deputy director of the city of Pasco, Wash. He has been in public works for 13 years. “The theme of the expectations is being a professional public servant. Being respectful, being humble, being willing to adjust to conditions and changing conditions; and that has been my background,” Millan said in the interview.
Christiansen asked each finalist how he would try to tackle building a budget. Hahn said his method starts with department heads drafting their own budget. Then he works with them to fit their needs to the overall budget.
“I’ll sit down with them, and we’ll talk about the strategic plan, how we’re going to squeeze this in or squeeze that in,” Hahn said.
Millan said he found the zero-based budgeting process works best, as it doesn’t allow previous years’ budgets to influence the next budget. “So often the nuances that happen from year-to-year change, and it forces us to really dive into what’s going on today.”
The borough was also interested in knowing how a candidate would manage competing priorities. Current borough responsibilities include planning and zoning, property assessment and taxation, support for the Kodiak Island Borough School District, and managing borough-owned land and facilities.
Hahn said that his experience in borough and city management has allowed him to manage numerous areas. “There’s not a department or a field that I haven’t had,” Hahn said.
Millan said he does not have experience working with borough responsibilities, but has experience managing competing work functions. He said managing competing priorities “sounds like a normal work day.”
Both Hahn and Millan had questions about the relationship between the borough and different groups it interacts with, including remote villages and the Coast Guard Base Kodiak. They were assured that the working relationships were healthy.
Hahn had questions about the possibility of city-borough consolidation and the stability of the borough manager position, and Assembly member Scott Smiley told him that in recent conversations a majority of Assembly members have not indicated interest in going forward with consolidation plans.
Hahn also commented about the pay range of $140,000-150,000, and said he would have to look more into the position and community before accepting. Millan said that he would be willing to accept the position for pay within this range.
If offered and accepted, Hahn said he could be in Kodiak within weeks. Millan was unable to provide a time range at this time.
Several Borough Assembly members shared what they are looking for in a borough manager during one of Tuesday’s interviews. Those who spoke on the issue said they are looking for a manager who can maintain a good relationship with the mayor and Assembly members, communicate and be honest with the Assembly, as well as support borough staff and be a positive mentor.
Hahn said his interest in the borough manager position relates to his past experiences in coastal Alaska. He said Kodiak has the characteristics of communities he has enjoyed in the past. Millan said he has never been to Alaska, but he felt drawn to Kodiak to raise his family in Kodiak’s rich and diverse community and had interest in the community’s relationship with the Coast Guard.
Today will be the second time Johnson has been interviewed for the borough manager position. She was interviewed last September, but the Borough Assembly decided at that time it did not want to wait until Johnson’s future with the Coast Guard had been determined. She has since announced her intent to retire.
Christiansen told Hahn and Millan that she would be in touch with them, but no second interviews were scheduled. The Borough Assembly has an executive session scheduled after today’s interview with Johnson, where next steps are expected to be discussed.
“We are excited to be in the process again of interviewing people,” said Borough Mayor Aimee Williams. “We are very thankful for Dave Conrad’s interim service. I think he is excited to get back to his regular job, and we’re excited to have a new manager. So, hopefully one of these will work out and we will be able to hire soon.”
Last October, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly made an offer to Elke Doom for the borough manager’s job after talking to four finalists. But the Borough Assembly and Doom, interim manager of the Royal Oak Township in the Detroit metro area, could not agree on terms of a contract.
Former Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy was let go last June, following an executive session where the Borough Assembly discussed her six-month performance evaluation.
In September 2021, the Borough Assembly decided by a 4-3 vote to terminate then-manager Michael Powers, who had been in his role since May 2016.
