Kodiak Island Borough Assembly held virtual interviews for borough manager finalists Scott Hahn and John Millan on Tuesday. Jessica Johnson, executive officer at U.S. Coast Guard’s Base Kodiak, is scheduled to be interviewed today at 12:15 p.m.

Special Projects Support Meagan Christiansen has been leading the search for the new borough manager, and she led Tuesday’s video interviews. She asked questions that were created by the Borough Assembly in an executive session on Jan. 12.

