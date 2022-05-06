The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Clean-Up Day is on Saturday.
People are encouraged to volunteer to pick up trash in their neighborhoods, on trails and near the stores they go to, according to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jena Lowmaster.
The cleanup will officially start at 9 a.m. Volunteers should go to the Kodiak High School parking lot to pick up trash bags and pick an area on the island to clean up, according to Lowmaster.
Threshold Services Inc. will be there to accept household electronics, and Nick’s Auto and Salvage Yard will be taking residential metals for free as long as they do not have oil, according to the Chamber’s website. As always, the landfill will be accepting up to 250 pounds of residential waste per person for free and the Kodiak Island Borough will dispose of a maximum of 100 pounds per person of household hazardous waste, according to the website.
Household hazardous waste includes floor care products, bug sprays, car batteries, used oils and paint thinners. These items should not be disposed of through regular trash receptacles because they are damaging toward the environment, the website states.
The Kodiak Island Borough will not be accepting the following items: explosives, medical waste, asbestos or radioactive waste, according to the website.
Trash bags should be left in the cleanup areas and on the curbside for pick up by 1 p.m.
The Kodiak Lions Club will provide volunteers a free lunch of hot dogs, cookies from Subway and water from Walmart, according to Lowmaster.
Matson will be giving away prizes to people who help during the clean up, according to the Chamber of Commerce’s website. These prizes include children’s bikes, stand up paddleboards and gift cards to stores and restaurants around town. To win a prize, volunteers should take a photo of themselves cleaning up and upload it to http://www.matsoncleanupgiveaway.com/Kodiak before the end of the day on May 7.
The Community Clean-Up Day is sponsored by Matson and Leisnoi, Inc. The Lions Club, Cost Savers, Subway, Walmart, Threshold, Alaska Waste, US Foods, the City of Kodiak and the Kodiak Island Borough will all contribute to the clean-up effort, according to the Chamber’s website.
