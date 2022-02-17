In the optometry world, Jenny Coyle is known as the woman who went from Dairy Queen to dean. She is now the woman who went from Dairy Queen to president.
Coyle, a 1985 graduate of Kodiak High School, was recently named president of Pacific University in Oregon, her and her kids’ alma mater.
“Pacific has done so much for my family and me. It is my way of giving back,” Coyle said. “I believe in the mission. I believe in the people and all that we do there. I’m just excited to be able to continue in such a significant way. It is very personal for me because I just have this inherent love for the university.”
Coyle has spent three decades at the private school located in Forest Grove, Oregon. She was a student, a faculty member and a dean of the College of Optometry for 12 years. She is the university’s 18th president and believed to be the first alumna and doctor of optometry to lead the NCAA Division III school.
“There is kind of a lot of weight on my shoulders,” Coyle said. “To be able to advocate for students from so many different programs and to make sure they have the same experience that I had and my two kids had, is pretty special.”
Coyle’s path to Pacific started on The Rock many years ago. Back then, she went by Jenny Smythe. Her dad, a welder, worked on the pipeline and moved the family to Kodiak in 1979. They lived in a log cabin on Monashka Bay overlooking Three Sisters Mountains that had electricity but did not have central heating or plumbing. The family lived that way for three years.
During that time, Coyle picked up running. Not because she liked to but because of necessity. A married couple lived close by, and their house had running water. The wife let Coyle take showers at their house only if she ran with her before school.
“I have a lot of resilience and creativity as a result of that,” Coyle said.
By now, you might be wondering how Dairy Queen fits into Coyle’s story. So let’s get to that.
Coyle worked for Dairy Queen in the summer between her first and second years at Kodiak High School. Yes, for those new to town, Kodiak had a Dairy Queen. The restaurant known for its ice cream treats operated out of the current Credit Union 1 building in downtown Kodiak.
“At one point, that was the busiest Dairy Queen in the country until McDonald’s came to town and ran them out of business,” Coyle said.
Tired of wearing glasses, Coyle walked across the street to Eyecare Excellence — now taking up residency on Rezanof Drive — to inquire about contacts. One problem. Coyle didn’t have the funds to pay for new eyewear. Optometrist John Shank, who recently retired after four decades of serving the residents of Kodiak, had a solution. He gave her a job, something he rarely did for high school students. He had a hunch.
“She was one of those people who you knew was going to succeed,” Shank said.
Even after working off the contacts, Coyle remained on Shank’s staff. She became interested in optometry and, years later, became an optometrist rock star. She has received numerous national awards and has served in leadership positions for optometrist organizations. She is currently the dean of the Southern California College of Optometry at Marshall B. Ketchum University, a job she took over in 2019 after her two kids graduated from Pacific.
“You can instantly improve somebody’s life,” Coyle said. “I literally stood in the parking lot of the old Krafts building, and it was like somebody had painted the leaves on the trees when I got that first pair of contact lenses. To be able to do that for people every day it is amazing.”
Her focus now will be on guiding Pacific University — founded in 1849 as a school for orphans on the Oregon Trail — through the end of the pandemic. She said Pacific is the top private research university in the Northwest and fields a top-notch athletic program — the school has a national powerhouse club handball team.
“Our mission has always been to provide education to anyone who wants it or needs it,” she said. “We are very true to that mission to this day.”
Coyle last visited The Rock in 2009 when she spoke at a state optometry conference. She hopes to return soon.
“I just have so many fond memories of exploring and being a teenager in Kodiak. It is an experience that I would never trade. I’m so much better because of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.