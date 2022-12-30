Beach cleanup

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Sue Norton looks for trash at in July at Gibson Gove as part of the first Island Trails Network community beach cleanup event. 

The Island Trails Network of Kodiak will receive $1 million in funding for removal, recycling and recovery of debris and litter from the Alaska marine environment.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, secured $15 million in funding for Alaska oceans as part of the huge spending bill passed by Congress before the holiday break. The $15 million will also be used for several other programs.

