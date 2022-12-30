The Island Trails Network of Kodiak will receive $1 million in funding for removal, recycling and recovery of debris and litter from the Alaska marine environment.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, secured $15 million in funding for Alaska oceans as part of the huge spending bill passed by Congress before the holiday break. The $15 million will also be used for several other programs.
Ocean and climate research and surveys will benefit from the funds. It prioritizes headquartering research capacity in Alaska and expanding existing technologies. Management projects will also receive support for harvesters and sustainable management, and support will also be given to U.S. obligations to the Pacific Salmon treaty. Weather systems will also receive funding for maintenance servicing and will expand coverage to improve weather observation, prediction, and warnings.
“Our fisheries and oceans provide foundational food security and economic opportunity for Alaskans statewide,” Murkowski said. “I’m proud to champion our marine environment and cornerstone species like salmon and crab in this year-end package. The language I secured provides support for fisheries, disaster relief, research, indigenous co-management, surveys, fisheries management, marine debris removal, transboundary watershed monitoring, and many more Alaska priorities. Alaskans advocated for these projects, we worked together to deliver on them, and we can now look forward to their implementation for our state.”
The Island Trails Network has been cleaning marine debris in the Kodiak archipelago since 2007. It removes debris and litter hazardous to wildlife and the environment. Murkowski invited Andy Schroeder, executive director of the Island Trails Network, to write a grant for the funding.
The organization typically receives funding through the National and Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. This will be the first time the organization receives funds through the Environmental Protection Agency.
Schroeder said the funding will provide a big shot in the arm in assisting sustainability efforts.
Using the grant, the Island Trails Network can now plan for high visibility projects. The organization plans to hire crews and vessels to clean debris from Kodiak’s remote coastlines. The organization will utilize Kodiak’s road system and volunteers to clean more accessible locations. It is setting a goal to remove 75 tons of marine debris using the grant.
“We hope our efforts can prevent (pollution) from happening in the future,” Schroeder said.
Plastics make up most of the debris in clean-ups — about 80% of marine debris is plastic. Due to the current difficulties in recycling the waste, there are also plans to invest in equipment to help make marine plastic recyclable.
The last boat clean-up took place in the summer of 2021. This past summer, the Island Trails Network didn’t receive a large grant to hire vessels to clean remote locations. Instead, the organization hired a marine debris coordinator to clean along local beaches and road system.
Schroeder said he wants to continue to allow Kodiak to be a “nice place to hang out and play.”
