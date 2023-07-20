At one time in Kodiak’s history, almost every bay on the island had at least one salmon cannery.
Now only one remote cannery remains. In Larsen Bay.
Naphtali Fields-Forbes, a Kodiak native who still comes back to her family’s fish camp in Larsen Bay every summer, wants to make sure the story of the remote cannery gets told before the last one is gone.
And for Fields-Forbes, an independent playwright and rural arts consultant, story telling is right up her alley.
She started her current work, known for the time being simply as “Cannery Project,” in 2020. She is using five fictional characters to tell the story of a make-believe remote cannery from multiple perspectives. The goal is to create the script for a play that the Kodiak Arts Council will perform sometime next year.
Fields-Forbes plans to host what is known as a table read on July 28 with FairWind Players. If all goes according to plan, the Kodiak Arts Council member organization will provide the director, actors and theater technicians for “Cannery Project.”
The goal of next week’s event, which the public is encouraged to attend, is to start initial conversations between FairWind Players, Fields-Forbes and the community. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. in the choral pod at Kodiak High School.
MAKING HISTORY, AND PRESERVING IT
If you’re a playwright and could tell any number of stories, why would you tell this one?
Mostly because COVID happened.
“I grew up fishing on the west side of Kodiak, and the cannery has been in operation for as long as I can remember,” Fields-Forbes said. “And when we were shut down because of COVID … it was the first time that I experienced what life without the cannery would look like here.”
Fields-Forbes started “Cannery Project” when she was teaching theater at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington. She has since quit that job, but has continued to pursue the project with a passion.
The Larsen Bay cannery is 112 years old, and Fields-Forbes by her own acknowledgement said she had taken its long and storied history for granted.
“There are some folks right now working at the cannery that have been there for 50 years,” she said. And that’s not the only thing about its history: Sometimes, living on Kodiak Island can bring with it a sense of isolation. But there are employees who come back to the Larsen Bay cannery year after year, and to date those employees are known to have represented more than 20 countries.
“You can walk down the docks this season if you want to come out and visit,” Fields-Forbes said. “And you’ll hear languages from all over the world.
“We are an incredibly site-specific, localized location with a global outreach and also influenced by people from all over the world,” she said.
There’s also another reason Fields-Forbes wants to tell this story.
She said so many of the stories that get told in and around Kodiak focus on fishermen. She knows because she is one, and she loves stories. But processors should be an equally important part of the conversation.
“So I think for me a really important aspect of the story is highlighting the work, the importance, the shenanigans that sometimes happen on the processing side,” Fields-Forbes said.
MAKING IT FICTIONAL, BUT GETTING IT RIGHT
How do you tell such a story?
Carefully, Fields-Forbes said. She doesn’t want it to be an academic exercise. And it’s not a documentary on the Larsen Bay cannery, or canneries in general. No, the finished product will be a work of fiction.
And, yet, Fields-Forbes has been spending a lot of time interviewing real people associated with the cannery, just as a journalist or sociologist doing research on the topic might. So far, she’s talked to about 40 people.
When asked why she’s putting so much effort into getting it “right” for something that will be a work of fiction, Fields-Forbes said: “Because any good writer needs to know what they’re writing about before they tell the story, right? And I am personally vested in making sure that the story is told well, because it’s a story about my cannery.”
There is also a more practical reason for keeping her effort as a work of fiction.
“This is a small community,” Fields-Forbes said. “And so I think that it’s important to take a little bit of distance from the oral histories and allow [the audience] to experience the feeling of the cannery without needing to say, ‘this guy in this year did this thing.’”
She also has hopes that the oral histories being collected in the making of this play may stand alone at some point. In fact, originally Fields-Forbes was partnering with the Kodiak Maritime Museum on this project as a way to put these oral histories into archives so they could be accessible for future generations.
That still may happen, she said, but she’s writing a script because her focus is on playwriting and, she said, that’s where the doors have been opening.
Even so, she said her plan is not to keep all the interviews to herself on a hard drive somewhere and act like the interviews themselves don’t have historic value. Because she knows they do.
THE IMPORTANCE OF PERSPECTIVE
How do you tell a story about remote canneries that people would actually pay to see, not to mention sit while engaged for the 60- to 90-minute performance?
Once again, the answer is carefully. One character at a time.
Based on where Fields-Forbes is right now with the script, the first character in “Cannery Project” will be named Benito. He will be presented as a Filipino man from Manila who immigrated to the United States. He came to Alaska to pursue the American dream and escape some pretty strict parental expectations.
The next character is Ned, who will play the role of a native from Larsen Bay. He’s grown up fishing and supporting the cannery, and through Ned’s perspective the audience will experience things such as Alaska statehood, Native land claims and the Limited Entry Act.
After Ned, “Cannery Project” will present a character named Dexter, a hippie from California who came to Kodiak Island in the 1970s for the freedom that Alaska offered and ends up staying for 50 years.
Then there’s Jessie, a party girl from Oregon. She comes to Kodiak to have a good time, Fields-Forbes said. She has some “pretty intense shenanigans” as part of her cannery experience.
The last character is Claudia, a woman from Mexico who made it to Kodiak on a worker visa program.
“So it’s through the lens of each of these characters that we experience the history of the cannery,” Fields-Forbes said.
BETWEEN NOW AND PRODUCTION
What does she want the person attending this play to experience or feel?
One thing she’s not looking for is an emotional response, Fields-Forbes said.
“As a playwright I’m never trying to move the audience’s emotions toward a particular place when they leave a production,” she said. “I’d rather focus on what questions I want them to be thinking about. Or, what dialogue I wish they had in their car on the way home.
“At the end of this play, I’d like them to be asking the question of: What else do I not know about a cannery? There are so many people who work in the cannery system. This play is not about a Kodiak cannery. It’s about Larsen Bay. And yet there are so many parallels, right?”
Her goal is that “Cannery Project” is produced for Kodiak audiences sometime in 2024. She wants to remain the playwright, and hand off production to FairWind Players. She said she also hopes to be able to get some grant money that would allow the production to travel to Larsen Bay. Beyond that, touring to other places in Alaska would “be a dream,” Fields-Forbes said.
Before any of that can happen, however, there is still so much work to do. Starting with the July 28 table read.
To make sure every detail is believable, Fields-Forbes is working with the Filipino-American National Historical Society Museum in Stockton, California, and Kodiak resident Micah Topacio for help with Tagalog. She’s also working with the Kodiak Maritime Museum as a place to preserve the oral histories, and FairWind Players and Kodiak Arts Council for production and promotion assistance. Alutiiq artist Hanna Sholl is helping with the Native language, and KMXT’s Brian Venua is helping with musical arrangements.
If everything goes well, Fields-Forbes’ efforts will be both entertaining and thought provoking while also preserving an important part of Kodiak’s history. Who could ask for anything more?
Well, Fields-Forbes is also hoping for one more thing.
Support. Both from Kodiak residents who will show up for “Cannery Project” performances, and from people who see the importance of her vision and are willing to support the effort as a patron.
Three years into the effort, Fields-Forbes is yet to earn her first dollar for her time on the project.
“We think that the production itself we’ll be able to find funding for,” she said. “But right now this is a labor of love for me. But I’m looking for funding. Always looking for funding.”
"Cannery Project"
Working title for a script being written by playwright Naphtali Fields-Forbes
Public event being held July 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the choral pod at Kodiak High School
Purpose of the event is to generate interest with the general public and FairWind Players
Goal is to produce a play based on “Cannery Project” script sometime in 2024
For more information: naphtalifields@gmail.com
