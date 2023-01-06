Rocket1011

Courtesy of Stacy Studebaker

A rocket at the Pacific Spaceport Complex Kodiak. 

The California-based aerospace company ABL Space Systems’ next launch window at Pacific Spaceport Complex’s Kodiak facility is set for Jan. 9-13, which will not interfere with the tanner crab fishery that is scheduled to open on Jan. 15.

A notice restricting both the eastside and southeast sections of Kodiak’s harvesting districts will be in place during the launch window.

