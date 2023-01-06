The California-based aerospace company ABL Space Systems’ next launch window at Pacific Spaceport Complex’s Kodiak facility is set for Jan. 9-13, which will not interfere with the tanner crab fishery that is scheduled to open on Jan. 15.
A notice restricting both the eastside and southeast sections of Kodiak’s harvesting districts will be in place during the launch window.
ABL Space Systems most recently had planned a December window for the launch of the maiden flight of its RS-1 launch vehicle, a small two-stage rocket designed to carry 2,975 pounds of payload into polar or high-latitude orbits at the relatively low price of $12 million.
Alaska Aerospace and ABL Space Systems could not be reached for comment for this story. But ABL President Dan Piemont was quoted by KMXT in a story published last November that “these aborts are part of the expected process of launching a new rocket. They’re used to ensure the rocket is operating as expected prior to liftoff.”
According to spaceflightnow.com, the RS-1 will carry two small satellites for OmniTeq, formerly known as L2 aerospace. The company plans to deploy a constellation of satellites for maritime communication.
ABL has delayed the launch of the RS-1 several times since last October as it worked through issues with its rocket. ABL’s three attempts in November were canceled due to issues with pressurization and a valve. Attempts in December were aborted due to weather, abnormal readings and electrical interference.
Piemont has said the company is committed to growing operations in Kodiak and has more launches scheduled for this year.
ABL Space Systems isn’t the only company using the Pacific Spaceport Complex. Astra, another California-based company, had a successful launch of a commercial payload in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.