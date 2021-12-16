Two people were hospitalized for reasons associated with COVID-19 between Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, based on numbers released by the Emergency Operations Center. This brings the total number of people who have been hospitalized due to problems related to the virus up to 101, the EOC reported. As of Wednesday, no one is actively hospitalized on the island.
There are currently 24 known, active cases of COVID-19 on the island, the Emergency Operations Center reported.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,797 known cases of COVID-19 on the island, the EOC reported. Nineteen of those people were diagnosed with COVID-19 between Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. One of these cases was related to travel and the rest of them are classified as community spread.
Nine people have died for problems associated with the virus, according to the Emergency Operations Center.
