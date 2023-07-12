A returning Kodiak Coast Guard family is bringing a new business with them. Halsi Picciolo started a small bakery called Whisk & Wander during husband Eric’s recent posting in Hawaii.
Now Eric, a Petty Officer First Class C-130 mechanic, is back for another three-year stint at Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, and Picciolo is set to start a series of downtown pop-ups\table sales in local retail locations in addition to filling online orders to get Whisk & Wander up and running here.
Picciolo said her cookies, tarts, donuts, bread and cheesecakes, sold online through her attractive Facebook page and by word of mouth, were a big hit in Kapolei on the island of Oahu.
A home-based bakery, Whisk & Wonder set up in an extremely competitive cookie market. At the time, there were 22 cookie shops in Honolulu, including the Utah-based national cookie chain Crumbl, with more than 800 stores in 49 states.
But Picciolo said she found a niche among the city’s established bakeries with a tried-and-true strategy — learn from a competitor’s success and adapt what works. “Crumbl has great cookies with a rotational menu, but their cookies are huge. So I developed some recipes and made smaller cookies, bite-sized cookies, and people really enjoyed it.”
She started taking online orders for delivery once a week, like Crumbl offering four packs of cookies in different flavors, and expanded her product line to brownie donuts and bread. “It morphed into what customers wanted,” she said.
In Kodiak, she’ll continue that online business model through Facebook and Instagram orders, and is seeking retail partners to host pop-up tables to sell directly to consumers. Picciolo is planning her first pop-up event at Double Shovel Cider Co. on Aug. 5 at 3 p.m.
Alaska health laws preclude home bakeries from selling wholesale, so while Whisk & Wander is home-based, it’ll be cookies, brownies and cakes through online ordering and pop-ups.
Picciolo said she eventually wants to expand to a commercial kitchen, where she can produce goods to be sold wholesale. “There are some baked goods I’d like to sell that I can’t because I’m kitchen-based, like Texas-style sausage rolls with peppers and cheese on a sweet roll, and things made with cream cheese. But that’s down the road.”
Picciolo said she hopes to be in full production by August. Right now she’s still waiting for some equipment to arrive in Kodiak after being shipped from Hawaii last month — with a full online order menu and pop-ups in local retailers.
“I need to take some time to generate interest with the Facebook page and through Instagram. I don’t want people to show up and say, “What is this?”
