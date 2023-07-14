John Cramer and Barry King

KDM file photo

John Cramer, left, has has assumed the role of interim CEO of Alaska Aerospace while the company searches for a permanent leader.

 Mike Magee/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Longtime Alaska Aerospace executive John Cramer has assumed the role of interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent leader.

Former CEO Milton Keener left the Anchorage-based company in March following the January destruction of a rocket shortly after liftoff from Kodiak’s Pacific Spaceport Complex — Alaska at Narrow Cape. 

