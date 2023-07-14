Longtime Alaska Aerospace executive John Cramer has assumed the role of interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent leader.
Former CEO Milton Keener left the Anchorage-based company in March following the January destruction of a rocket shortly after liftoff from Kodiak’s Pacific Spaceport Complex — Alaska at Narrow Cape.
Cramer said he’s coming out of retirement to assume the interim CEO role. Alaska Aerospace’s board of directors is currently conducting interviews with candidates for the permanent job after a nationwide search.
“I’ve done this a couple times before. I retired, but they get me whenever they need me… We have great employees, so I’m just going to be riding herd a little bit,” Cramer said.
Cramer served as interim president in 2021 prior to Keener’s hiring. He also served as Alaska Aerospace’s vice president of administration and as president of Aurora Services, the Alaska Aerospace subsidiary that supervises Kodiak facility staff.
He said Alaska Aerospace’s CEO position offers special challenges for space professionals. “It’s a difficult job, and it’s not for everyone. The people we need are not necessarily used to a job like this one. It’s based in Anchorage, but if we find the right person and the conditions are right it could be Kodiak-based.”
In other spaceport news, Cramer said all the contaminated soil removed from the Narrow Cape launch site after the Jan. 10 rocket crash has been shipped to Anchorage for cleaning. He said he did not know how many cubic yards of soil were removed from the site.
More than 6,000 gallons of volatile rocket fuel was onboard California-based ABL Space System’s prototype rocket when it exploded after liftoff. Most of the fuel was burned in the explosion above the launch pad, and none was detected on adjacent Fossil Beach or nearby waters during the Alaska Department of Conservation’s post-incident investigation, ADC spokesperson Jade Gamble told KMXT News in March.
Cramer said the Federal Aviation Administration has not released a final report on the January launch. He doesn’t call the January incident a setback, but rather a learning opportunity that’s common in the private space industry.
“I have not heard of a launch company that would call an incident like ours a failure. Most start-ups are not successful in their first multiple launch attempts.”
He said ABL and Alaska Aerospace gained lots of information from the event from examination of the rocket remains and electronic data. “We get info from each part and piece of information of the rocket when we have an anomaly. It helps them adjust for their next development stage.”
No more 2023 launches are currently scheduled, but that could change, Cramer said. “It looks like something could be happening, but we won’t have anything to announce until the new CEO comes on.”
He also addressed local controversy over closing access to Fossil Beach during launch windows. “It’s a tough issue, and I get it that people want access to the beaches. We are all about safety, and we’ll be transparent about it and keep access open as much as we can.”
