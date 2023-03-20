The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly has approved Mayor Aimee Williams’ contract for when she transitions to the position of borough manager.
During the Borough Assembly’s regular meeting last Thursday, it approved the contract by a 5-0 vote.
“We’ve been working on [finding the right borough manager] since I got on the Assembly,” Assembly Member Joseph Delgado said during the meeting. “It’s good to see that we have an end to this... . Managers are hard to find in Alaska and even across the U.S. I’m happy we found somebody.”
Williams was appointed as the next borough manager by a unanimous vote of the Borough Assembly on Feb. 27. The Borough Assembly may appoint the mayor or one of its members, but that person must then resign from his or her elected post.
Williams, who is currently executive director of Discover Kodiak, is scheduled to start her new role effective May 1. Discover Kodiak serves as Kodiak’s visitors bureau.
She was off island and could not be reached for comment on Friday, but she is expected to sign the approved contract upon her return to Kodiak later this month, according to Borough Clerk Nova Javier.
Some Kodiak residents have been asking questions or expressing confusion about the process for appointing a borough manager instead of hiring someone for the role. In a letter recently sent anonymously to the Kodiak Daily Mirror, the writer questioned whether the appointment was legal or against borough code.
While appointments for the borough manager position are less common than hiring, they are legal, according to borough attorney Scott Brandt-Erichsen, in an interview with KDM. The Kodiak borough manager was appointed back in the early 1980s, according to Assembly Member Scott Arndt.
FOLLOWING THE PROCESS
While the processes for hiring or appointing a manager are different, the motion to hire is always done separately from the approval of that person’s employment contract, Brandt-Erichsen said, adding: “The Assembly may choose what process to use and may simply choose a candidate by motion.”
The Assembly has “broad discretion” to appoint a manager or clerk, Brandt-Erichsen said, and it is different from the hiring process for other borough employees.
“The process here may be different than has been used at times in the past, but is not improper.”
Until the contract is approved and accepted by both the Borough Assembly and the manager candidate the terms are not finalized, according to Brandt-Erichsen. The contract normally will have a delayed start to allow time for the candidate to wrap up any current employment duties before starting the manager job.
The Borough Assembly did start with the hiring process to fill the borough manager position. However, the hiring process did not ultimately yield any results.
To appoint anyone besides the mayor or a member of the Assembly to the borough manager position, the process requires only four positive votes, or a simple majority. To appoint an elected official the Borough Assembly needed at least six yes votes to carry. When the Assembly voted on Feb. 27, all seven Assembly members in attendance voted yes.
Borough Code 2.45.020 details the appointment process for a manager:
“The Assembly has, and shall hereafter have, whenever pertinent, the power to appoint a manager by a majority vote of its membership. The Assembly shall choose a manager solely on the basis of [her] executive and administrative qualifications, and [she] shall receive the compensation set by the Assembly. An Assembly member may not be appointed manager of the borough sooner than one year after leaving office, except that, by a vote of three-fourths of its authorized membership, the Assembly may at any time appoint one of its members as manager.”
FILLING THE
MAYOR’S ROLE
If Williams accepts the contract as borough manager, she will resign from her position as borough mayor. The Borough Assembly will then make an appointment to fill the vacancy. The process for filling the borough mayor vacancy depends on when the vacancy occurs. If the vacancy occurs within six months of the next scheduled election, the Assembly fills the position by appointment until voters select someone.
However, if the vacancy occurs more than six months from the next election, then a special election is scheduled to fill the unexpired term. Since Williams’ proposed May 1 start date is within six months of the October election, her replacement will be made by appointment. Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad will continue to serve in that role until Williams start date.
If an Assembly member is appointed as the next mayor, that person must give up his seat in the Assembly. The Assembly would then be required to create a process for taking applications for the Assembly seat vacancy before selecting a candidate. The selected Assembly member would serve as mayor until the next regular election, at which time he or she could choose to run for office and, if elected, the person would serve the remainder of the mayor’s term, according to borough code.
BOROUGH
MANAGER’S
CONTRACT
The contract negotiated between the Kodiak Island Borough and Williams is consistent with previous borough manager contracts, according to Special Project Support Meagan Christiansen. Williams and the Borough Assembly are in agreement with the terms of the contract, according to Arndt, at last Thursday’s regular meeting.
The contract will pay Williams at an annual rate of $150,000. The contract presented to previous borough manager candidate Elke Doom offered a similar rate, according to Christiansen. Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad is currently employed at this rate as well, according to Arndt.
Williams didn’t negotiate for any particular benefits that already weren’t in the contract, according to Arndt. If signed by Williams, her contract sets out the option to have her pay increased by 2.5% after both her six-month and 1-year reviews. The contract will be in effect for three years from her start date.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Williams told KDM in a previous interview. “And it’s very humbling to watch your fellow Assembly members put that much faith in you. I hope I can make them proud.”
The borough manager position will be granted leave in accordance with other borough personnel with the exception that the manager will be able to use five days of leave within the six-month probationary period. The borough manager also will receive sick leave, life insurance, health insurance and other benefits based on the borough personnel manual.
Previous Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy was fired last June following her regularly scheduled six-month review. Murphy was paid a rate of $130,000 annually — a lower amount to compensate for her lack of experience and to cover moving expenses, according to Arndt.
Williams has never been employed by the Kodiak Island Borough. However, she has served on the Borough Assembly in addition to serving as mayor.
BOROUGH
MANAGER’S DUTIES
Williams will be entering a transition period to become familiar with the specifics of the position, according to Christiansen.
The borough manager position serves at the pleasure of the Assembly and manages almost all areas of the Kodiak Island Borough. The powers of the borough manager are detailed in borough code 2.45.030. Among the duties and powers of the borough manager are the abilities to appoint, suspend or remove borough employees and directors; supervise enforcement of borough laws, prepare and submit the borough’s budget, and direct and supervise all departments in the borough.
Borough code 2.45.010 describes the position of the borough manager.
“The administrative power of the borough is vested in the borough manager. The manager is and shall be the chief administrative officer of the borough… . The manager has the supervision and control, directly and indirectly, over all administrative departments, agencies, directors, and all other employees of the borough except the borough clerk, borough clerk’s office employees, and the borough attorney.”
BOROUGH
MANAGER’S HISTORY
The borough manager position has been open since last June, when Murphy was fired. The Assembly advertised for candidates, interviewed several and made at least one offer, which was ultimately declined by the candidate.
Jessica Johnson, executive officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, was twice a finalist for the borough manager’s job. The timing did not work out in either case, however, and she recently informed the Assembly that she had accepted another position.
Conrad also was asked if he would like to be considered for the position on a permanent basis.
“The reasons for withdrawing from consideration are both personal and professional,” Conrad previously said to KDM. “In addition, I enjoy my current position and involvement in engineering and facilities, which has been my career path for many years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.