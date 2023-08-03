The Alutiiq Museum is creating an art book that will feature the creative works of contemporary Alutiiq/Sugpiaq artists.
The “Munart’ngu’ukut — We are Artists” project will share biographies of about 60 Alutiiq artists whose works are part of the collections of the Alutiiq Museum and the Kodiak History Museum, alongside images of their works.
The project began earlier this month.
Using a grant fund of more than $140,000 from the Institute for Museum and Library Services, the book will compile more than 220 pieces of art from the Alutiiq Museum and the Kodiak History Museum into one publication.
Among the artwork will be basketry, masks, beaded headdresses, bronze sculptures, oil paintings and baleen boat models. These artworks date from anywhere in the early heritage movement in the 1980s to now.
“The book will allow us to celebrate these pieces, tell their stories, and make them accessible to the public,” said Alutiiq Museum Executive Director April Laktonen Counceller. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Koniag and the Kodiak History Museum. Our partnerships are making it possible to highlight more artists and more works in the publication.”
Later this year, the Alutiiq Museum will begin photographing the artworks. Then the museum will start creating short biographies of the artists and get portrait photos of the native artists.
The project is expecting the new publication to be about 300 pages long. The book will be designed by Alutiiq Museum Exhibits Manager Alex Painter and printed as a large format, full-color, hardbound edition.
Publication is expected in 2026, and the museum will distribute 1,000 free copies to tribes, libraries, schools, community organizations and the public. There will also be a free eBook available for download from the museum’s website.
“This project will help us to show the ways Alutiiq artists express their heritage in the 21st century,” said Counceller. “We envision a beautiful, long-lasting resource that will illustrate the vibrant, living artistic tradition of our people and inspire future artistic expression.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.