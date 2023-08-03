Alutiiq Museum

The Alutiiq Center building, which houses the Alutiiq Museum.

The Alutiiq Museum is creating an art book that will feature the creative works of contemporary Alutiiq/Sugpiaq artists.

The “Munart’ngu’ukut — We are Artists” project will share biographies of about 60 Alutiiq artists whose works are part of the collections of the Alutiiq Museum and the Kodiak History Museum, alongside images of their works.

