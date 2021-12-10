Kodiak resident Salalau Hamo Sega, 55, was caught with 177.38 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 5.15 grams of heroin — which has a street value in Kodiak of approximately $38,970 — after he arrived in Kodiak on a commercial flight on Dec. 2, according to the Daily Dispatches for Alaska State Troopers.
Sega, a Kodiak resident, is charged with a felony misconduct involving a controlled substance, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak. The case was assigned to the Kodiak Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit. Sega is being prosecuted by Attorney Lindsey Marie Ingaldson, who was unable to be reached for comment.
Sega was assigned a public defender. The Public Defender Agency could not be reached for comment.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities also could not be reached for comment.
As of Thursday, Sega is being held in the Kodiak City Jail.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.