Pacific cod in the Gulf of Alaska are expected to move further north in search of new spawning grounds by the end of the century, new research indicates.
Spawning locations are also shifting further northeast in the Bering Sea, according to new research from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries Department.
In the wake of recent warming, adult Pacific cod already have been expanding their summer range into the northern Bering Sea. But whether they could successfully reproduce there remained unknown until now.
New research used climate modeling and other experiments to predict how suitable temperatures for Pacific cod spawning in the Bering Sea may shift during the coming century of climate change. Research shows Pacific cod eggs have a narrow window of acceptable temperature for successful development and hatching. Juveniles and adults are able to live in waters with a wider temperature range.
Spawning habitat for Pacific cod in the Bering Sea had changed little in extent or location going as far back as 1970. But results of the new research show that by the end of the century, historical and current spawning habitats will be too warm for successful spawning. Suitable spawning habitat will expand and shift slightly northeast, more so without climate mitigation. The northern Bering Sea is expected to remain too cold for spawning habitat through the end of the century.
This research could have a significant impact on the Pacific cod fishery going forward.
“That could affect when, where and how people fish,” Research Biologist Lauren Rogers said in a statement.
Pacific cod is an economically important species that has long supported the second-largest commercial fishery by weight in Alaska. In 2017, data from the biennial Gulf of Alaska bottom trawl survey revealed Pacific cod biomass had dropped 79 percent in four years. That dramatic decline coincided with a period of unusually warm water in the Gulf of Alaska during 2014-2016, now commonly known as “the Blob.”
NOAA studies linked reduced thermal spawning habitat with a stark decline in Pacific cod production in the Gulf of Alaska following the marine heatwave. Allowable catch for Pacific cod was reduced dramatically over the following years, according to previous KDM reporting.
“Understanding how warming will affect spawning habitat is a critical step in predicting and mitigating the effects of climate change on Pacific cod populations and fisheries,” Study Lead Jennifer Bigman said in a statement.
Their movement will impact other fisheries as well. As fish like Pacific cod move north, they find themselves competing in a smaller and smaller area for habitat and prey. Snow crabs could be one of the losers in this dynamic, as the shrunken area of cold waters has taken away its preferred habitat and left them vulnerable to cod expansion, according to KDM columnist Terry Haines.
The story for Pacific cod, however, may not have a completely sad ending.
Said Rogers: “But warming will actually increase the amount of habitat where Pacific cod can spawn and hatch in the Bering Sea. In some ways, it’s a good news story.”
