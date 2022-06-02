The Alaska Superior Court issued a summary judgment Tuesday in favor of the Alaska Board of Game in a lawsuit that sought to change the way that Kodiak bear hunting permits were allocated.
The plaintiff, Robert Cassell, a former technician with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, believes that the current permit allocation system gives out-of-state residents too much access to the natural resources in the state of Alaska, which should be reserved primarily for Alaska residents, according to the complaint he filed to the Alaska Superior Court.
A minimum of 60% of permits must be given to Alaska residents, while the other 40% can either be given to people who live in or out of the state. For the 2018-2019 season, which was the season before Cassell filed his complaint, around 5,000 people applied for hunting permits and 184 permits were awarded: 116 were given to Alaska residents and 68 were given to nonresidents, according to information in the complaint.
Permits are awarded by a lottery system: people submit applications for them, and the state draws the winners. For two years in a row, Cassell submitted an application, but was not awarded a hunting permit.
Cassell filed a proposal to the Alaska Board of Game in 2018 to change the permitting lottery so that 90% of Kodiak bear hunting permits should be reserved for Alaskans, while the other 10% should be available to residents and non residents alike, according to his claim. This proposal was rejected, and afterward, Cassell decided to sue the Board of Game.
Cassell’s attorney’s at Ashburn & Mason PC could not be reached for comment.
“The whole premise of his lawsuit … is just phony,” President of the Alaska Professional Hunters Association Sam Rohrer said. “[Cassell] could have just picked up and got a tag over the counter and could have hunted a brown bear on the road system.”
Rohrer is a second-generation hunting guide who has worked as a hunting guide since the age of 18, he said. Bear hunting is a major industry in Kodiak, in a large part because of the fact that nonresidents who come to Kodiak to hunt Kodiak bears are required to hire a hunting guide. Kodiak bear hunting brings in about $2 to $4 million a year for the spring season alone, because of the costs associated with hunting guides, plane rides, lodging and more. The vast majority of this money stays in Kodiak, he said.
Rohrer believes that Cassell’s suggested changes to the permitting process would have ended the hunting guide industry. Hunting guides were ecstatic when he heard that the court sided with the Board of Game, Rohrer said.
“This is just about the best news I’ve heard all year,” Rohrer said. “This case has been hanging over us since 2019 and just winding through the court system and these things take a long time to be decided. It’s been a lot of pressure, a lot of stress for a lot of guides who support our families guiding. It has been a huge sense of relief and a sense of gratitude.”
