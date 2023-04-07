The Kodiak History Museum has chosen Alaskan artist Georgia McKenzie from Eagle River as April’s monthly featured artist.
McKenzie has been chosen as the museum’s second monthly featured artist for her work creating educational resources. The museum gift shop has been selling McKenzie’s work, including Alaska counting cards, salmon learning cards and Alaskan animal track learning cards, as well as phenology wheel prints.
“The curriculum that I’m creating is really helpful for specifically Alaska educators or homeschool families...,” McKenzie said in an interview with KDM. “It really creates a lot of authentic learning.”
McKenzie was a teacher and curriculum specialist before beginning Tiny Nest Studio. She holds a minor in studio art and worked in elementary schools for nine years. Her studio was borne out of being a stay-at-home mom and finding ways to merge her backgrounds and interest in art and education.
“As a teacher, I kind of noticed that a lot of curriculum resources were kind of lacking in artistic skill...,” McKenzie said. “I started creating all these different curriculums.”
Her work is primarily with watercolor, but also includes details using pencils. McKenzie focuses on creating art about nature, with some of her available educational art looking at glaciers, the Northern Lights, space and even reindeer.
“People who have used my curriculum... really loved it, and some school districts have incorporated it into their yearly learning,” McKenzie said.
“I hope they can learn more about the world around them and that they’ll grow up and be advocates for our environment, care for our environment, and take care of our planet for the next generation. You’re not really inspired to take care of something that you don’t know much about.”
The Kodiak History Museum featured artists program focuses on Alaskan artists and chooses people who have had art sold in the museum’s store, according to Kodiak History Museum Assistant Ivy Blain.
“We just wanted to highlight a lot of the artists that we have in our store because we’re very community based,” Blain said in an interview with KDM.
The museum has four more artists lined up for the coming months. It also looks to highlight some Native artists as part of the program.
The museum accepts vendor proposals every spring and fall, and museum staff votes on which artists to feature in the store.
