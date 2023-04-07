ART

Courtesy of the Kodiak History Museum

Eagle River’s Georgia McKenzie is April’s featured artist at the Kodiak History Museum. 

The Kodiak History Museum has chosen Alaskan artist Georgia McKenzie from Eagle River as April’s monthly featured artist.

McKenzie has been chosen as the museum’s second monthly featured artist for her work creating educational resources. The museum gift shop has been selling McKenzie’s work, including Alaska counting cards, salmon learning cards and Alaskan animal track learning cards, as well as phenology wheel prints.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.