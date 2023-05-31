Heather Preece still remembers the moment Kodiak Kindness Project was borne.
She was a first-time mother with a crying baby. It was 11 p.m. on a Friday, and she had no idea what to do.
Finally, she decided to reach out to a neighbor, who had three kids, and this lady was willing to give her guidance on how to help her baby breastfeed.
It was this moment that sparked in her a passion that would ultimately lead to the creation of a community of confident parents, nourished infants and a healthier future generation. In other words, it was the moment that gave birth to what Kodiak knows as the nonprofit Kodiak Kindness Project, where Preece serves as executive director.
The United States Lactation Consultant Association recently honored Preece with its Changemaker Award, which is presented to USLCA members who are promoting and advancing human milk feeding. While Preece feels honored to receive the award, she is quick to point out that it is not an “individual award.” Instead, she recognizes the entire team of support behind the Kodiak Kindness Project.
Kodiak Kindness started in 2006 as a collaboration between the Kodiak Area Native Association and Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center. It shifted into a Community Benefit Program of Providence’s in 2015, and now stands as an independent nonprofit. The organization today receives growing support from Providence and local businesses as well as its team of volunteers.
Kodiak Kindness is not simply a breastfeeding program, but a parenting support program. “We follow them through the entire journey of the whole first year of the baby’s life, regardless of where that journey takes them,” Preece said.
So, whether breastfeeding or any of a new mother’s goals work out the way she expects is secondary to Kodiak Kindness’ broader mission. The nonprofit is designed to show support no matter what happens.
It is difficult to reach out for assistance during vulnerable and unfamiliar times, yet Kodiak Kindness offers a consistent, intimate and proactive relationship with families. When someone enrolls in its program, Kodiak Kindness prioritizes reaching out to the family. Whether breastfeeding or formula feeding, comprehensive advice is offered.
The Kodiak Kindness Project is inclusive and offers volunteers and peer counselors who fluently speak Spanish and Tagalog, so those who need help don’t have to go through an interpreter.
Since its beginning, approximately 90% of Kodiak newborns have been enrolled in Kodiak Kindness, and 97% of enrolled families start with the intention to breastfeed their infants for as long as possible.
The Kindness Project offers programs to facilitate the type of support necessary. By offering home visits, receiving a consistent feeding coach, 24-hour availability, feeding classes and other services, this organization attempts to remove as many barriers as possible to create accessible health care.
“At the six-month milestone, 56% of Kindness families continue exclusively breastfeeding,” Preece said, thus achieving one of the highest rates in the country and exceeding the World Health Organization 2025 target of 50%.
Said Preece: “Hopefully, people recognize that even if they don’t have a baby, supporting a program that supports families that are being established benefits the entire community by having healthy kids and confident parents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.