Banjo

PHYLLIS MORAITIS photo

Matt Mahan plays the banjo Saturday at Harborside Fly-by Coffee. 

Banjoist Matt Mahan opened his Saturday matinee concert at Harborside Fly-by Coffee with a variety of musical offerings.

The show included music from John Denver’s “Country Road,” Appalachian artist Clarence “Tom” Ashley and Gwen Foster’s “Rising Sun,” first recorded in 1933. Mahan also did a notable performance of Pete Seeger’s “Turn! Turn! Turn!” written in the late 1950s and first recorded in 1959 — to name a few of the afternoon’s selections.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.