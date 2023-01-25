Banjoist Matt Mahan opened his Saturday matinee concert at Harborside Fly-by Coffee with a variety of musical offerings.
The show included music from John Denver’s “Country Road,” Appalachian artist Clarence “Tom” Ashley and Gwen Foster’s “Rising Sun,” first recorded in 1933. Mahan also did a notable performance of Pete Seeger’s “Turn! Turn! Turn!” written in the late 1950s and first recorded in 1959 — to name a few of the afternoon’s selections.
Born in Illinois, Mahan learned to love and play Bluegrass while living in Virginia and Kentucky as an Air Force brat. He has lived in Kodiak for two years and has been playing the banjo for 30.
He is self-taught, a self-promoter and an improvisational entertainer who interacted with the audience and played well with others at the Fly-by Coffee.
Mahan said, “In Virginia, Bluegrass is part of the culture. Bands just happen spontaneously. In Kodiak, I hope to start and continue regular jam sessions for all levels to keep the music alive, and encourage young people to continue to discover and carry on the musical tradition. Currently, I am looking for a regular meeting place where we can hold the jam sessions.”
The banjo is the best example of an instrument forever caught between striking trajectories of American culture. Rural and urban, love it or hate it; the distinctive plucking sounds have long been associated with white Appalachian Mountain culture. However, this living tradition is a complex result of more than a half century of exchange between African-American, Celtic and Southern Americana.
Said Mahan: “The roots of the music are influenced by Black Americana — the banjo itself originally coming from Africa.”
Coast Guard pilot Josh Wofford, who was on hand for the concert, said: “I have never been a Bluegrass fan, but after listening to the concert [I] discovered a new style of music that I feel I would like to explore.”
Banjo legends Earl Scruggs, Roy Clark, Ralph Stanley and Doyle Lawson, as well as actor Steve Martin, were all influences for Mahan, who played and told jokes and humorous stories during his presentation.
The real turning point in Mahan’s career was when he heard three-time world champion banjo picker Larry Richardson at a preachers’ conference in Jacksonville, Florida — that is when Mahan decided the banjo would be his instrument.
Love it or hate it, Mahan reminded his audience, “It is the oldest form of truly American born music.”
If you’re interested in learning more about playing Bluegrass music, contact Matt at 240.463.4188 or email him at Docmahanpe@gmail.com.
