Larsen Bay

Screenshot

The St. Herman Russian Orthodox Church in Larsen Bay. 

A Larsen Bay couple is leading an effort to restore the village’s St. Herman Russian Orthodox Church. The church, built in 1986, was battered in a 2021 storm, during which time it was shorn of its distinctive onion domes, and sustained damage to its roof, entryway and floor.

Mike and Jennifer Lindberg want to repair the church, which is now largely unused except for holidays and special occasions. The couple has established a GoFundMe account — gofundme.com/f/restoration-of-a-church-from-1900s — to raise money for the project, with a $20,000 goal to pay for materials, supplies, food for volunteers and wages for Mike and a helper.

