A Larsen Bay couple is leading an effort to restore the village’s St. Herman Russian Orthodox Church. The church, built in 1986, was battered in a 2021 storm, during which time it was shorn of its distinctive onion domes, and sustained damage to its roof, entryway and floor.
Mike and Jennifer Lindberg want to repair the church, which is now largely unused except for holidays and special occasions. The couple has established a GoFundMe account — gofundme.com/f/restoration-of-a-church-from-1900s — to raise money for the project, with a $20,000 goal to pay for materials, supplies, food for volunteers and wages for Mike and a helper.
Fixing the leaky roof comes first, Jennifer said via an email to the KDM. “If we exceed the goal amount a new plan for more repair work will be created.”
A YouTube video narrated by Mike on the GoFundMe page highlights the damage.
“Repair work on the two roof areas, the stairs replaced or repaired, followed by water damage in the corridor. Those are the most important jobs that need done before someone can work on the inside of the church where the water damage has happened,” Jennifer said.
The YouTube video shows the church’s altar and icons in place. “This building needs the water damage on the inside to be repaired and repainted, the stained-glass windows re-installed. And the floor should be replaced in the next few years before it is too far gone. If the floor project gets funded then the religious articles will need to be placed in a secure location,” Jennifer told KDM.
A mystery surrounds the whereabouts of the church’s trademark onion domes. Jennifer wrote that the domes were taken from Larsen Bay to Kodiak for repair following the 2021 storm but are since unaccounted for.
”When the onion domes came off the roof they needed repair work. (Church members) sent the two onion domes to town for repair work, through the avenues of repair they have been misplaced. Today, the understanding is [that] the last person to work on the domes had to relocate and never returned the domes to the church in Kodiak. The mystery domes could just be in someone’s garage repaired and ready to go,” Jennifer said.
Larsen Bay’s St. Herman Orthodox Church was built by former parish priest Father Peter Kreta, the son of Kodiak St. Herman Theological Seminary founder Father Joseph Kreta, according to former village church Dean Father Innocent Dresdow.
Father Innocent said the last time he attended services at the church in 2021, the building had just flooded after heavy rain. “I’m glad to hear that someone is stepping up and doing something.”
