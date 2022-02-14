Two teachers have taken it upon themselves to add color to the classrooms at Peterson Elementary School. Erica Blondin and Margaret Schmidt ran this year’s Super Bowl Pizza Fundraiser and raised approximately $2,000 for the supplies and equipment needed to make learning more fun and engaging for students.
All of the money raised from the Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts sales will go toward field trips, class parties, colorful class materials to brighten the room and funds for a new playground, Blondin said.
“We’re coming on year three of a pandemic, so we’re trying to keep classrooms bright,” Blondin said. “When you move into a classroom they’re basic. We’re trying to help students have fun.”
The school provides money for what the teachers need to teach students: books, pencils, paper and so on, she said. What these funds don’t cover are the things that make classrooms bright and make students happy to be in them, or give students the chance to have fun outside of the building, Blondin said. School shouldn’t just be about classes, she said. Students need to form meaningful experiences and make connections with other students outside of an academic environment, she said.
Peterson Elementary’s pizza fundraisers — both the one in fall, after Permanent Fund Dividend checks are received, and the one that happens around the Super Bowl — originally started as a way for the Peterson Parent-Teacher Association to raise money for a playground. After Blondin left, the PTA’s involvement slowly declined in both fundraisers as its membership fell significantly, Blondin said. As this happened, the responsibility for arranging the fundraiser — ordering pizzas and doughnuts, tallying sales, unloading and storing pizzas from planes and distributing them — needed to be on Blondin and Schmidt.
The PTA decided not to run the Super Bowl fundraiser this year, so Blondin and Schmidt took over. With the assistance of Kristen Taylor of Alaska Sky Pie, which provides the food that was sold at the fundraiser, around 420 items, including pizza and doughnuts, were sold.
This year’s sales and profits are typical for these types of fundraisers, Blondin said. In the past few years, the PFD and Super Bowl fundraisers generated an average of $1,500 in profit per year. The exceptions were the first fundraiser and the fundraiser in fall of 2020. The first year that there was a fundraiser, the PTA was given free shipping for its goods and, as a result, it raised $3,000 according to Blondin. In contrast, fall 2020 was the first fundraiser during the pandemic and the cost of shipping skyrocketed. Despite selling $1,800 worth of food items, the fundraiser only raised $800 in profits.
Blondin is still working toward getting a playground for the school, but that will take a lot of time, she said. Between the prices of material, installation and, most importantly, shipping, a new playground will cost around $100,000. So far, the PTA and the school have raised $22,000 for the cause.
