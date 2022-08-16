Democrat Mary Peltola held a narrow lead over Republican Sarah Palin in early results Tuesday in the U.S. House race to finish Rep. Don Young’s term as well as in the primary election for the next two-year House term.

Peltola, a former state lawmaker, maintained a lead of 5,119 over Palin with 55.72 of precincts reporting in first-round results for the special general election, which is being decided by ranked choice voting. Peltola collected 43,535 votes to Palin’s 38,416 votes. Nick Begich III, a Republican, was in third place with 33,949 votes.

