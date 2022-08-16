Democrat Mary Peltola held a narrow lead over Republican Sarah Palin in early results Tuesday in the U.S. House race to finish Rep. Don Young’s term as well as in the primary election for the next two-year House term.
Peltola, a former state lawmaker, maintained a lead of 5,119 over Palin with 55.72 of precincts reporting in first-round results for the special general election, which is being decided by ranked choice voting. Peltola collected 43,535 votes to Palin’s 38,416 votes. Nick Begich III, a Republican, was in third place with 33,949 votes.
With 224 of 402 precincts reporting in the special House election, Peltola had 37.56% of the vote, followed by Palin with 33.15% and Begich with 29.29%. Write-in candidates had 1.37% of the vote.
If Peltola wins, she will be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. Palin is the former Alaska governor. Begich is the grandson of a Democrat who held the House seat.
The summary results only show first-round ballots cast under Alaska’s new system of ranked choice voting.
The winner of the special U.S. House election will complete the final months of Young’s term. The Congressman died unexpectedly in March after serving in office for 49 years. His current two-year term ends in January.
The three candidates also are the top finishers in early results in Alaska’s regular primary for U.S. House. But the race is even closer.
Early results showed Peltola collecting 40,871 votes, representing 34.44% of ballots cast, to Palin’s 38,066 votes, at 32.07%. Begich was third with 32,316 votes, at 27.23%. Tara Sweeney was the closest competitor to the top three, collecting 3,882 votes for 3.27%.
The top four candidates will move on to the general election, which will be decided by ranked choice voting.
Under ranked-choice voting, the first candidate to receive 50% plus one or more votes is declared the winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.