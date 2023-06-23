Bears

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

People gather on Saturday at Bayside Fire Station for “Living with Bears around Kodiak — a Town Hall Meeting.”

 Caleb Oswell

The Kodiak Island Borough Solid Waste Advisory Board discussed the development of a strategic plan during a specially called meeting on Wednesday, which followed last week’s bear town hall meeting that it participated in.

That meeting connected the community with representatives of organizations involved in bear management to address on-going concerns about nuisance bears.

