The Kodiak Island Borough Solid Waste Advisory Board discussed the development of a strategic plan during a specially called meeting on Wednesday, which followed last week’s bear town hall meeting that it participated in.
That meeting connected the community with representatives of organizations involved in bear management to address on-going concerns about nuisance bears.
The presenters agreed that attractants, including improperly disposed of or stored waste, were the main reason for human-bear encounters in Kodiak.
“It was great to see the people come out, and I think it was a healthy conversation,” Borough Manager Aimee Williams told the board during its meeting.
The Solid Waste Advisory Board has been soliciting feedback during recent events, including the recent Kodiak Crab Festival, in an attempt to understand community concerns about solid waste management on Kodiak.
The board received 42 responses in total from surveys on a variety of topics, including transfer stations, recycling, dumpsters and roll carts. More specifically, they are hearing about access to roll carts and issues regarding wildlife and waste.
Those topics were among the foci of the bear forum last Saturday. The board is hoping that it can continue to provide education and solicit feedback on the public’s high-interest topics.
“After the bear meeting, I feel like a big concern of the public is the amount of bears in town, and that everybody was pointing toward waste management being a concern,” a board member said during their meeting.
To increase outreach, spread information and further solicit feedback and ideas, the board is proposing several things, including publications, themed events and increasing its presence in local schools.
The Solid Waste Advisory Board voted unanimously to use the feedback already gained from surveys and meetings as its focus for forming its strategic plan. Members said they also will allow for future feedback to be used in creating the focus of its strategic plan.
