The Kodiak Daily Mirror’s gift to you this Christmas is an effort to build community by sharing readers’ favorite Christmas memories. We hope your spirits are lifted as you walk down memory lane.
KNOWING THAT LOVE ENDURES
FROM SUE JEFFREY
Memories of Christmases when our kids came home from college for the holidays are coming into sharp focus for me this season as their kids — our grandkids — begin musing about going to college in the Lower 48.
Decades ago I wrote a poem for the Kodiak Daily Mirror about kids coming home for
Christmas. Perhaps it will ring true for many of us this holiday season:
Kids Coming Home for Christmas
They’re soon home for Christmas.
Oh, what a delight!
We’ll bake cookies all day. And
Wrap presents all night!
If it’s cold we can skate.
If not, we can sit
And watch movies together
While they snack and I knit.
We’ll shop for their Grandmas
And Grandpas and friends.
Take drives out the road
And have lunch at Road’s End.
Oh won’t it be great
With them soon home from school.
Like when they were youngsters
Lots of fun things to do!
But the days are so short.
And their visits are, too.
And their friends want to see them
As much as we do!
So we share them with others
Like parents must do.
Give hugs when we can
And embrace all the new.
But when end of day comes
And we’ve dozed in our chairs,
Kids return from their friends
All ready to share.
So we shake off our slumber
with cats on our laps
And kids munch fudge and cookies
and milk. And we chat.
In the deep dark of winter
With a warm, low-lit glow
From the Christmas tree lights
Reflecting the snow,
We sit on the sofas
Shawls wrapped ’round our legs
Talking more from our hearts,
And less from our heads.
Yes, our time clocks are different
Like our ages, for sure.
Still we share Christmas peace
Knowing love that endures.
CHRISTMASES PAST AND PRESENT
FROM MAYOR PAT BRANSON
Each year when I was away at college, I would come home for Christmas and we would decorate the house. We had so many decorations, including crepe paper twirls in each room and it was fun. Then I would get to spend one-on-one time with my dad and we would go out and shop for my mom. This continued until I moved away to the West Coast. The last time I spent Christmas in the midwest was in 1977. Now in Kodiak, my husband and I like to celebrate Three Kings Day as they do in Spain.
MY 14 FAVORITE TRADITIONS
FROM LAURA MULLICAN
I’ve lived what feels like so many lives before this Christmas season that deciding on my favorite memory felt slightly overwhelming.
I thought of my childhood. I grew up in Nemetz Park back before it was a disc golf course. I remember anticipating the countdown to winter vacation and sledding on the “hill” by Lake Gertrude. Growing up in that neighborhood was much like a movie of sorts. Kids everywhere, parents hollering at you to get off their porches.
Everything always felt so exciting and starry eyed. I remember the Christmas of my junior year of high school, and my best friend gifting me my first snowboard and how loved I felt by a gift someone put so much thought into.
I remember my first Christmas away from home. Celebrating with friends and feeling empowered by a new sense of freedom. My first Christmas as a mom. My oldest daughter was 9 months old and everything felt so exciting. The gift that is passing down your traditions and making new ones with your own children is magical and brings a whole new meaning to the Christmas season.
I remember the year I was living in California, and we had a brown-out just a day and a half after I went grocery shopping — the week before Christmas. The brown-out lasted just shy of a week, all the groceries had gone bad by that point — and while I remember being so incredibly frustrated at all the waste and wasted money, we had such fabulous friends who took us in and shared their home for the holiday.
I remember the years after my divorce trying to rebuild a new sense of self and life and what that looked like for myself and my kiddos. When life challenges you and forces you to adjust your expectations and find a new sense of normalcy it can feel defeating. During those times, I remember finding joy in how my children felt about Christmas — their excitement that comes with Christmas lights, family ornaments and the first Christmas snow.
As an adult, a single mom, and a parent, it can feel hard to slow down and take the season in strides. These days it feels much too rushed and, before you know it, it’s the day after Christmas and you’re left with the holiday hangover questioning what comes next? (if you’re like me and your birthday is just days following Christmas, this post-holiday slump can feel even more weird).
While I don’t have just one story, I think what I want to share are the traditions that have made the holiday so meaningful to me through all the seasons of my life. I believe it’s these moments that make the season so worth it. 1) The first snow after Thanksgiving. This for me kicks off the holiday spark and makes everything feel magical. 2). Playing my favorite Christmas record on my record player, Alabama’s Christmas. This album has been my favorite for many decades and brings me back to being 8 years old and feeling like Christmas couldn’t come fast enough. If you haven’t heard “Thistlehair the Christmas Bear,” you haven’t lived. 3) The handwritten Christmas lists my kids make. I love seeing their handwriting and spelling evolve. It warms my motherly heart when I see them ask for such simple things. This year it was a “family Christmas race” and “to swim with a shark.” 4) Handmade ornaments from my kids. Especially the ones with their handprints and photos from school years past. This becomes even more meaningful as they get closer to being adults. They all look forward to hanging their ornaments on the tree. 5) Claymation Christmas Classics. “Rudolph,” “Santa Claus Comes to Town,” and “The Year without a Santa Claus” take me back to my childhood and anxiously waiting up on Friday night when the first one would play on basic cable. Sitting with my dad in my Christmas jammies as he sang along to “Heat Miser” and “Snow Miser.” 6) Matching Christmas jammies. I’ve passed this tradition down to my kids, and every year they look forward to them. 7) My Charlie Brown Christmas tree. Simple and sparse, where the lights overwhelm the branches, and a few ornaments do the trick. My children think it’s both hilarious and endearing and love to see what sort of funky tree shows up — because I believe even the weird trees need a home for Christmas, too. 8) Our Christmas Eve smorgasbord. I don’t cook on Christmas Eve. Instead, it’s a spread of snacks that the kids and I spend the week before planning. Then we will eat while wrapping last-minute gifts and watching our favorite Christmas movies. 9) Skate with Santa. This is one of my kiddos’ favorite traditions. While there are some begrudging adult comments that unfold when it’s cold and damp and kids are skating around you going 100 mph, and falling hurts a lot more these days, I love the anticipated Skate with Santa request and the photo we get every year. 10) The late Christmas season drive looking for Christmas lights. We usually do this when we’re feeling the need for a Christmas mood boost. Some Christmas tunes and lights are sure to lift your spirit. 11) Decorating cookies and ornaments and our newly added, annual Gingerbread House building contest. We get competitive and then judge one another — winner gets bragging rights. 12) Christmas afternoon walk. Forcing ourselves out of the warm cocoon that is the living room, we pray for a winter wonderland but make the best of whatever Kodiak gives us. We’ve been known to hike up Pillar, have a race at the track, or go through Abercrombie. Gets the blood flowing and makes room for Christmas dinner. 13) Obligatory Christmas photos. Matching jammies, Skate with Santa, Christmas morning and your Christmas best. Memories for the making. 14) And, Christmas morning before presents. In our house, we have coffee and a special Christmas breakfast before we sit down to open presents. It’s a tradition I started when my oldest was just a baby. Homemade cinnamon rolls or scones and a hot cup of coffee with Christmas music playing from the record player makes the day feel like it could last forever. Plus, I love that my kids look forward to that time before presents — where we just sit together as a family anticipating the excitement of the day.
REMEMBERING THE BELL-RINGER
FROM JENNIFER HANSEN
When I was a little girl, long before they paved Mission Road, we had a rare, perfect snowfall on Christmas Eve just before dark — big fluffy flakes falling gently in calm air. The grader didn’t come down Mission that night that I can recall. Snow lay on everything, and you could feel the quiet.
I don’t know what time it was, but the house was still when I woke up to hear sleigh bells. Somebody was headed out Mission Road, moving smoothly with no sound of an engine — maybe on skis? A dogsled? I don’t know. I only know that the bells rang in perfect rhythm as I lay there in my bed and listened to them pass into the distance, headed out toward the beach.
Nobody else heard them that I know of. That was the best present I got that year. Whoever you are, long-gone bell-ringer, thank you.
GATHERING AT THE BAPTIST MISSION
FROM NANCY E. JONES
My favorite Christmas memory was gathering with the community at the Christmas celebration held by the Kodiak Baptist Mission at the barn with live animals for the children to see and a choir singing Christmas carols from the loft where hay is stored. It was a very special event for my family, especially the children, to learn about the true meaning of Christmas.
THE MIRACLE OF SIR NICK
FROM LESLIE LEYLAND FIELDS
This is a dog story and also a Kodiak Christmas story, but I will warn you up front: The ending is happy but not quite — especially if you love dogs.
The dog’s full name was Sir Nickolas Alexander. The pup was knighted shortly after birth by its 20-something owner. The dog came through our doors unexpectedly that fall. I had four babies, one just a few weeks old, and the others older, and louder, and always up to mischief.
After my son’s birth, I had no idea how I could care for four little humans. And then came the dog. Surprise!
My husband was rescuing the dog, the story went. Or rather, rescuing a young man. It was the strange-but-true case of a friend of a friend who was getting married, but his bride loved her dog (Sir Nickolas) more than her groom. Friends staged an intervention shortly before the wedding, and we got the dog.
Nick was a beauty. He was a Sheltie, a miniature version of Lassie, but fluffier, cuter. We expected the beautiful chaos of three kids learning responsibility and palling around with their new best friend. But Nickolas wasn’t interested in my children, or any of us.
Ignoring an entire household can keep a dog busy, but Nickolas found other means of entertainment as well. He peed on my bed and ruined my levolor blinds — but the worst habit was his frequent escapes out the door to play in traffic. Animal control impounded him again and again, costing us big money to spring him. I was keenly disappointed with our new family member.
And I was struggling. My youngest was now 2 months old, my eldest 7. Every day with my daughter and three sons was a marathon. One thing kept me going. As soon as I got all four safely down for a nap, I ran to my bed breathing thanks-be-to-God in anticipation of a few moments of sleep.
But this momentary quiet evoked Nick’s one great gift: barking. I tried everything to make him happy and silent, but nothing seemed to work. Desperate, I spent “nap times” devising humane ways to usher this dog out of my life. Then, two months later, near Christmas, utterly sleepless, I fell into fervent prayers asking for a rescue, any kind of rescue.
I had never before prayed for the disappearance of any living thing. Why would anyone listen to such prayers? I felt foolish and guilty.
A week passed since my new prayers. This night was our school’s Christmas program, and my
two eldest were in it. We couldn’t miss it! We scurried around excitedly getting ready, but Duncan took sick, knocked out with a stomach bug. Luckily I had help: a friend, Ron, was visiting for the week. This night, he was wrestling on the floor with Noah, 5, while I put dinner away.
Suddenly I heard “Owwwww!” Ron was now flat on the floor, holding his jaw painfully. I ran to his side, helped him up. He shuffled to the couch holding his jaw.
“What happened?” I asked, alarmed.
“My jaw. Noah hit it. It’s out of place,” he spoke, muffled, through his hand.
Ron was holding his jaw in pain; overhead, Duncan was throwing up, the baby was crying and we were supposed to be at the Christmas program in 15 minutes. I stood paralyzed. Then, the doorbell rang.
I hurried to the door, swung it open wide then incredulously said: “Jim! What are you doing here?”
Jim lived in Anchorage. We hadn’t seen him for five years.
“I’m in Kodiak to go deer hunting. I thought I’d stop by and surprise you!” he smiled brightly. The
best thing about Jim at that moment was not just that he was here at my door, but — Jim was a dentist.
“Come in, quick! A friend just got his jaw knocked out of its socket. Can you help?”
He strode into the room, placed his hands on suffering Ron’s face, made a few subtle movements, and soon Ron was sighing with relief.
I turned to Jim, astounded, when the doorbell rang again.
I swung the door wide again. It was my neighbor, Susan. Her face was white, her eyes pinched and red.
“Leslie!” she said ominously, struggling for control.
“What? What happened?”
“I’m . . . I’m afraid it’s Nick.”
“Nick?” I said, my voice rising.
“Yes. I’m afraid he was . …. he was hit by a car. I’m sorry. He’s gone.” She sucked in her breath, watching me sadly.
“Ohhhhhh my .. . “ I stood frozen.
“He’s… ummm, lying right near the turnout. I don’t think he suffered.” She sniffed and wiped her nose.
“Thank you so much for letting me know, “ I said slowly, blinking.
Our dog had just been killed. I had a house guest, a vomiting husband, a crying baby, a recovering friend, two kids to get to a Christmas program and now a dead dog on my hands just minutes before the program started.
Jim put a hand on my shoulder. “I’ve got this, Leslie. You go on to church and I’ll find the body and take care of him,” he said kindly.
What? I could have cried. In a few minutes we would go to the program to celebrate a God who came down as a babe to deliver his people. But can it be, he also delivers his people from broken jaws? He delivers his people from sleepless days and errant dogs?
It is not the ending I wished or prayed for. Who does not mourn the death of any beautiful living thing? But the miracle is this. The dog did not come back to life, but I did. In a dark season of my life the prayers of an exhausted mother were heard and mysteriously answered on a Christmas night, in a barreling car, in a wandering dog, in the nick of time, in an angel of a man sent to a faraway door to heal the sick and bury the dead.
Can prayer reach this near, this far? It can.
THE CHRISTMAS OF 2019
FROM JANET BAKER
When you live in the Baker/Clarkston household, every year at Christmastime you can usually count on having a few laughs, and you should always expect the unexpected.
If I had to choose a favorite memory, I think I would have to go with Christmas 2019. I remember the day starting out the way it always had in the past. Sleep in, take care of pets, plug in Christmas tree lights, cook breakfast, shower, lounge around for a bit and then take turns opening gifts one at a time starting with our stockings. I can’t recall what most of the gifts were, but I’m sure my stocking was full of cans of green beans and cat treats.
As I unwrapped the last gift with my name on it, I immediately got a big smile on my face. It was a super soft, colorful blanket. This was the perfect gift since I’m always complaining about being cold. I remember unfolding it. Once it was unfolded my smile turned into tears rolling down my cheeks. The blanket had a picture of Gizmo on it. Most of you will remember the articles Derek wrote about Gizmo in the paper. For those of you who don’t know, Gizmo was our 7-year-old Japanese Chin we had to say goodbye to in October 2019 due to a heart condition. We only had him for five short years. Still, not a day goes by that we don’t think about him.
As the day continued, another gift mysteriously appeared on the TV stand. It was a package of dog treats with a note on it. The note had a photo of a puppy on it and read: “CONGRATS! Hello, I’m a Shorkie. I’m going to be born in February and you could be my mom as your name has been placed on the waitlist. In case you get me, here are some treats.”
Not knowing if this was for real, a joke or maybe Derek was feeling bad that I wasn’t able to find a puppy to bring home during the last time I visited my family in Pennsylvania in November 2019. I didn’t know what to think. I mean that kind of puppy costs lots of money. Derek, being the loving, kindhearted person that he is, had done some research and reached out to a breeder. He wasn’t concerned about the cost. He felt it was more important to fill the empty space that Gizmo had left in my heart.
That night, before going to bed, I was scrolling through Facebook on my phone and decided to log into the Kodiak Animal Shelter website page to see what pets were available for adoption. (I do this quite often.) A picture of a 7-year -old Japanese Chin/Pekinese mix named Cody popped up. I remember yelling “Oh my gosh, Derek, look what’s at the animal shelter. Can we go look at him?” His response was, “You better contact the shelter right away, because small dogs don’t last very long there.” Without a moment of hesitation, I emailed the animal shelter letting them know I was interested in him. Keep in mind this was late at night, and I knew it would be several hours before the shelter staff would see my message.
I proceeded to go to work the next day and decided to send a follow up text message to Jean, the shelter manager, on Dec. 26 at exactly 10:12 am to see if I could meet Cody that day. I received a return text message moments later saying yes. At that point I showed my boss at the time (Sara) a picture of Cody. She encouraged me to go right away and take all the time I needed. Derek and I left the office to go meet this little dog. A staff member went to the back room to get him. As soon as the door leading to the lobby opened this little dog came running out toward me. He sat down for a moment to get a few head scratches and then rolled over on his back to ask for a belly rub. My heart instantly melted. I picked him up and hugged him. I knew at that moment I needed him. Even though I was happy about the fact that we might be getting a new puppy in April, it wasn’t 100% guaranteed. Honestly, if the truth was told, I don’t think I could have waited that long. We filled out some paperwork for a two-week trial period and then took him back to the office so everyone could meet the potential new member of the Baker/Clarkston household.
After a brief visit at the office I took him home to meet our other pets. I decided to record a video of Cody meeting our other dog, Pepper Jack, who we had to say goodbye to this past August. He absolutely loved Pepper Jack from the first moment they saw each other.
Cody James, as he is now referred to, has been the best Christmas gift ever. I believe he was sent to us when we needed him most. Not only did I need to fill the empty spot Gizmo left in my heart, but Pepper Jack also needed a new friend as well. As it turned out, the breeder contacted Derek in February when the puppies were born and said there were only two puppies born in the litter that our names were on and, unfortunately, they were spoken for by people higher on the list.
Thank you Cody James for being my little buddy and my favorite Kodiak Christmas memory. Even though you can be stubborn and have a bit of an attitude when it comes to getting off the bed to go for your morning walk, I look forward to spending many more years with you.
GRANDKIDS CHANGE EVERYTHING
FROM DR. ALAN WOLF
My fondest Kodiak Christmas memory occurred 6 years ago with the birth of our first grandchild. She was, not surprisingly, the most beautiful baby ever! The blessed event brought such joy to our lives and continues to do so! I cannot help but “show off” by including a gorgeous picture of her cautiously looking at a bear in Cabelas.
YOU CAN COME HOME AGAIN
FROM MALLORY ARNOLD
After spending five years living in Florida, I decided to move back to my favorite place in the world — Kodiak. I moved back in November 2021, about six weeks before Christmas.
My sister and her family live in Kodiak full-time and, of course, growing up here means that the community feels like family, too, so I knew it would be a great Christmas season.
My sister had her second baby boy, Alex Zbitnoff, on Dec. 22 and got to bring him home on Christmas Eve. After spending Christmas morning soaking in my new nephew, I decided the best way to finish off my first Christmas back on island was to watch sunset at the top of a mountain.
The dogs and I made it to the summit just as the sun was disappearing behind the mountains. The glow of the sun on the snowy mountains reminded me just how lucky we are to enjoy this magical place every day of the year, not just on Christmas.
This island and the community that calls it home are truly the best. There is nothing like “Christmas in Kodiak!”
