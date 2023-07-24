The autopsy of a sea lion that recently washed ashore on Buskin River Beach indicates that the marine mammal most likely starved to death.
A team composed of biologists with the Sun’aq Tribe, and experts with the Department of Fish and Game and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, inspected the sea lion’s remains last week.
The animal was moved to Puffin Island using a landing craft to keep the remains and the autopsy from creating brown bear attractants at the popular location.
“[Experts] were concerned that if we were to leave it there, and especially if we were to do the [autopsy] there, that it would be a very bad thing to do,” Sun’aq Tribe biologist Matt Van Daele told KDM.
It isn’t very often an animal is found in good condition for an in-depth autopsy. Often the animals are found too far into decay. In most of these cases, the cause of death isn’t obvious, and the animal’s state of decay makes it difficult to find clues. But the team was able to pull several useful pieces of information from this dead male.
Performing an autopsy on the dead animal will allow for a better understanding of why sea lions in this area “still aren’t doing well,” Van Daele said.
The organizations had known about the sea lion since July 7, and put their team together as fast as they could. Similar incidents have happened in the past involving humpback whales, and they also were taken to Puffin Island for an autopsy.
The day after bringing the sea lion to the island, the team began its exam. They took notes of physical wounds around the nape of its neck, an indication of male sea lions who had been fighting amongst themselves.
“The pattern of them and the depth and the location are all very indicative of another male sea lion when they were fighting,” Van Daele said.
Inspecting the animal for the potential cause of its death, biologists were able to make notes of several other important clues, with Van Daele noting: “It definitely was very much on the skinny side.”
After the physical exam the team got to work cutting the animal open, carefully dissecting the layers of its blubber to check the deepness of its exterior wounds and look for other indicators of its health. They noted that its blubber was not nearly as thick as it should’ve been.
The team then exposed the chest cavity and removed organs to take samples of anything unusual. Here, one of the most important indicators for its cause of death was found — a lack of nutrients in its stomach contents.
“It felt externally like the stomach was empty, and we didn’t see really anything at all in the intestines. And it was actually even difficult to get enough of a scat sample for scat analysis,” Van Daele said.
These, and other indicators, led the team to believe that the Buskin sea lion had died of starvation. “It may mean that their food stocks aren’t around right now,” Van Daele said.
Which could make sense, given the nature of the animals. It is likely the Buskin sea lion was fighting another male sea lion for a female’s attention during the current sea lion breeding season.
“Maybe this guy just had one too many ruts, and it finally pushed him over the edge,” Van Daele said. “They’re not eating either; the males aren’t because they’re constantly trying to protect the females, [and] push off other big males.”
Between Cordova and Kodiak, an increasing number of sea lion carcasses are being found. The one found on Buskin River Beach is the fifth one found so far this year.
Sea lions in Kodiak have been part of the endangered western stock of sea lions since the 1990s. The western sea lion stock is in an area that includes the Bering Sea, Gulf of Alaska and the Aleutians.
Anyone who finds marine mammals stranded, injured, entangled or dead should call the NOAA Fisheries Alaska Statewide 24-hour Stranding Hotline: (877) 925-7773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.