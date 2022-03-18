The Emergency Services Council voted unanimously to “stand down” at its Friday morning meeting after determining that the current impact of COVID on the island was under control.
At this same meeting, the ESC decided to end the Emergency Operations Center’s public information announcements about the number of active COVID cases, hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths on the island.
“The virus is still out there; we’re still in a pandemic,” said Emergency Services Director and City Manager Mike Tvenge. “We’re seeing the numbers slow down in our community and therefore we’re making this decision.”
The Emergency Services Council will not be disbanding, Tvenge clarified at the meeting. If another emergency happens — such as an earthquake, tsunami or another surge in COVID cases on the island — then it would reconvene, he said.
Even though the Emergency Operations Center will stop announcing information about COVID, it will still be working behind the scenes in case another disaster emerges, he said.
The Emergency Services Council intends to meet in the summer to review its pandemic response plan and make changes as necessary, according to Tvenge. The meeting date has not been determined.
Thank you to the EOC for proving information to the community for the past two years.
Thank you to the EOC for providing information to the community for the past two years!
