The Kodiak Community Foundation recognized David Blacketer, Pam Foreman, Deb Moulden-Engvall and Marty Owens for their volunteer efforts as a part of the KCF’s Volunteer Appreciation Week, KCF announced in a press release.
“Often, we think of this as financial, but giving time is just as valuable and sometimes even more desired,” Program Manager for KCF Brianna Cooper was quoted in the release. “It was truly inspiring to read about the time, energy, and passion that these individuals give numerous organizations in our community.”
Senior Citizens of Kodiak, Inc. nominated Blacketer for this award, according to the press release. He has served on the Senior Citizens of Kodaik’s Board of Directors since 2006 and has been the board’s president four times. In addition to this, he volunteers on the Alaska Pioneer Home Advisory Board, Alaska Commision on Aging Board of Directors, the Salvation Army, and even worked as a crossing guard at the corner of Rezanof and Benny Benson in the past, according to the release.
“David not only meets the Senior Citizens of Kodiak, Inc’s mission of ”To Enhance the Lives of Older Adults,” but he has enhanced the lives of the entire Kodiak community in his dedication to volunteering,” Laurie Murdock, the executive assistant of the Senior Citizens of Kodiak, said in the release.
Foreman was nominated by KMXT Public Radio, where she has worked for years, according to the release. In addition to this, she works with Island Trails, Fairwind Plays, Galley Tables and often works on many of the Kodiak Arts Council’s productions, including the most recent show, the Little Mermaid.
She diligently supports local nonprofits and is a leader in the community, KMXT Station Manager Mike Wall stated in the release.
Houlden-Engvall was nominated by Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak, where she has volunteered since 2011, when the organization was first created. She fills in gaps while staff members go on vacation or there are transitions in the office, she trains new volunteers and, in general, she gives out helpful pointers, the release stated. She is also a calming presence for the families she works with, HPCK Executive Director Kate Paulson said in the press release.
“Deb’s passion for life and allowing clients to live out their final days in peace, dignity, and comfort truly makes her exceptional,” the press release stated.
Marty Owens was nominated by the Kodiak Maritime Museum, where he has been volunteering since the early 2000s, KMM Executive Director Toby Sullivan said in the release. Owens spent hours working on the Thelma C Interpretation Project to restore the 36-foot wooden salmon seiner vessel, Thelma C. Mary also helped out with the museum’s Crab Festival food booth last year, decorated the Thelma C with Christmas lights and he helped preserve the Opheim dory, which, like Thelma C, is also a historic wooden vessel.
The foundation will give Blacketer, Foreman Moulden-Engvall and Owens $500 each to donate to a nonprofit of their choice, the release stated.
