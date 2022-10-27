The historical barn — officially dubbed the Agricultural Experimental Station Barn — next to the Kodiak Public Library was built in 1922 by the federal government. After closing in 1931, it has housed a basketball court, been the headquarters for the Kodiak Police Department detectives, and, most recently, is being used as a storage area for the city.
A haunted house — in this case, haunted barn — can now be added to that list.
Kodiak Public Library staff and a crew of volunteers have turned the barn — added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004 — into a haunted house that opens to the public today. A family-friendly version is from 5-6 p.m., followed by a 13-and-older version from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
“It makes it special that it is in the barn because that is an area that is not usually open to the public,” said Ani Thomas, the library’s youth services specialist. “It will be fun to see what is in there. Of course, there is spooky stuff in there right now.”
According to Thomas, this is the first time the library has created a haunted house. She said her community events focus on kids, so decorating a haunted house made perfect sense. She enlisted the help of teenage volunteers who designed props and who will dress up as the “spooks” inside.
“It is the season to get creeped out,” Thomas said. “They will get creeped out and hopefully have fun being scared.”
The haunted house continues Saturday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (family-friendly) and 2-4 p.m. (13-and-older) and Monday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. (family-friendly) and 6-8 p.m. (13-and-over).
The U.S. Coast Guard’s tradition of scaring the community during Halloween weekend continues this year with a haunted barracks. This event replaces the popular haunted COMMSTA, a haunted house in the basement of the communication station that started in the mid-2000s.
PO2 Sarah Ives, one of the organizers of this year’s event, promises the haunted barracks will be just as scary as its predecessor.
“It is going to be very similar to COMMSTA — all over the place when it comes to themes,” she said. “But it is more structured because it is actually barrack rooms.”
Seventeen rooms inside the unoccupied 21-and-older barracks will be used for the event that runs Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Ives said rooms were divided to different departments on base. Her department — the Marine Safety Detachment — has two rooms. Without spoiling, she said there will be butcher shop and Kodiak specific themed rooms. Three rooms will not be scary and will be used for face painting, candy and giveaways.
“This is a good way to get the community together and have some fun before it gets too cold,” Ives said.
The U.S. Coast Guard has been haunting vessels and buildings for Halloween since the 1980s when the communication station offered hayrides that took kids to antenna fields and haunted bunkers. The tradition stopped in the mid-1990s due to bear issues. Kodiak cutters like the SPAR, Firebush and Munro have also held haunted events on board the vessels.
The haunted barracks is free, with a suggested canned food donation that will be donated to a local food bank. The Chiefs Petty Officers Association will be selling hot dogs, chips and a drink for $5.
• The Chamber of Commerce downtown trick-or-treat event will take place Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. Look for a sign on the doors or windows of 40 Kodiak businesses to find out who is participating. A bag can be picked up at the Sun’Aq Tribal Center while the Chamber of Commerce is handing out commemorative stickers. The first 20 people will also receive a free pumpkin.
• Highmark Marine Fabrication is showing a series of drive-in movies at the Kodiak Fairgrounds. “Tremors” airs at 6 p.m. today. A double-feature is scheduled for Friday, with “Nightmare Before Christmas” at 6 p.m. and “The Exorcist” at 8 p.m.
• The Kodiak Baptist Mission is hosting a Halloween Carnival and Spooky Barn Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature free food. Costumes are welcome.
• A Kid’s Halloween Party will be held Friday at the Kodiak Elks Lodge starting at 3:30 p.m. A spaghetti feed, silent dessert auction and 50/50 split the pot will be from 4-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.