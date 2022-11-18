Murkowski

KEVIN BUMGARNER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski has narrowed the margin between her and Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka to 565 votes, according to data on the state’s Division of Elections website.

The state is scheduled to release its next election result updates today, but official tallies won’t be available until at least next Wednesday.

