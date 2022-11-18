Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski has narrowed the margin between her and Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka to 565 votes, according to data on the state’s Division of Elections website.
The state is scheduled to release its next election result updates today, but official tallies won’t be available until at least next Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the last time there was an official update by the state, Murkowski trailed Tshibaka by 4,150 votes. Following Thursday’s unofficial update of data on the Division of Elections website, Tshibaka had 103,972 votes, or 43.34% of the total, compared to Murkowski’s 103,407 votes, or 43.11%. Democrat challenger Patricia Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley have the remainder of the votes, along with a small number of write-in candidates.
In the race for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrat incumbent Mary Peltola has increased her lead slightly this week, going from 105,917 votes, which was 47.08% of the total, to 116,322 votes on Thursday’s count, which was 48.13% of the total.
Former Gov. Sarah Palin has 63,025 votes, or 26.08% of the total for the House seat, and fellow Republican Nick Begich has 57,437 votes, or 23.76% of the total, according to the state’s most recent unofficial results. Libertarian Chris Bye has 4,114 votes, or 1.70% of the total, with the rest going to a small number of write-in candidates.
Leaders in both races still do not have the 50% plus 1 vote margin needed to be declared the winner.
In the gubernatorial race, Republican incumbent Mike Dunleavy saw his lead shrink this week, going from holding 52.12% of the unofficial vote count on Tuesday to 51.04% of the vote on Thursday. Democrat Les Gara remains a distant second with 23.81% of the vote and former Gov. Bill Walker trails him with 20.42% of the vote.
It is becoming more and more likely that the winner of the Senate and House races will be determined by the state’s new ranked choice voting system, and the race for governor seems more undecided than it has been since the first votes were tallied.
If no candidate in a race has the margin needed when all votes have been counted, the candidate with the fewest votes in each race will be officially eliminated and their votes will go to the candidates ranked second on voters’ ballots. That process will continue until a winner is declared in each race.
By now, Kodiak residents have had plenty of time for coffee shop, boat harbor and water cooler banter to discuss the state’s most recent election — and their views on ranked choice.
Now we can compare our perspectives to those of the 800 registered Alaskan voters, including a small number of Kodiakans, who took part in a telephone survey on the topic of ranked choice voting in the days following the Nov. 8 general election.
The survey, commissioned by Alaskans for Better Elections, which supports ranked choice, found the following:
• 92% of Alaskans reported receiving instructions on how to rank their choices
• 79% of Alaskans found ranked choice to be “simple”
• 60% of Alaska’s state and local elections were “more competitive” compared to previous years
Here was the exact wording of the questions that determined those responses, according to a statement from Alaskans for Better Elections:
• Did you receive instructions on how to fill out your ballot in the ranked choice voting election?
• In your opinion, how simple or difficult was it for you to fill out your Ranked Choice Voting ballot?
• Do you think Alaska’s state and local elections this year were more or less competitive compared to previous years or were things about the same?
“We rank things every day, so we were not surprised by the numbers confirming that Alaskans find RCV to be ‘simple,’” said Jason Grenn, executive director for Alaskans for Better Elections.
Complexity was one of the primary concerns that critics of ranked choice voting had. Other common concerns are that it violates the concept of “one person, one vote,” and the person with the most votes could actually lose.
