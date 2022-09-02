After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the 52nd Kodiak State Fair opens Saturday with traditional exhibits, kids activities and the return of a full-scale, two-day professional rodeo.

Fair Board Vice President Sadie Vargo said while it’s been a long two years of dealing with COVID-related restrictions, Kodiak hasn’t lost its enthusiasm for the fair. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.