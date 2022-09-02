After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the 52nd Kodiak State Fair opens Saturday with traditional exhibits, kids activities and the return of a full-scale, two-day professional rodeo.
Fair Board Vice President Sadie Vargo said while it’s been a long two years of dealing with COVID-related restrictions, Kodiak hasn’t lost its enthusiasm for the fair.
“We have had so much amazing support the last couple years,” Vargo said. “We’re really looking forward to people turning out this weekend.”
The rodeo returns for the first time since 2018. It’s an opportunity for local equestrians to shine, with a full slate of events to showcase skills practiced the past two years.
“We have a surprisingly active cowboy community,” Vargo said.
Rodeo events begin at the Fairgrounds Outdoor Arena at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be professional and amateur divisions in a number of traditional rodeo events, including ribbon roping (team calf roping), pole bending (slalom), breakaway roping (timed calf roping), goat tying (for kids), double mugging, (team steer roping), rescue race (a second rider jumps on a horse in full gallop), team roping (double mounted steer roping) and barrel racing (timed course racing).
Up to 40 professional cowboys from Interior Alaska and the Lower 48 will join Kodiak’s riders for the show, which is being produced by Palmer-based Rodeo Alaska. Rodeo Alaska owner Frank Koloski said pro cowboys from Texas, Oklahoma and Alaska will compete, with help from a Missouri professional rodeo clown and an Arizona pro announcer.
“This one is shaping up to be a dandy,” Koloski said.
Rodeo Alaska stages rodeos throughout the Interior. The company recently won the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association “Event of the Year” award for its Memorial Day event in Palmer, which drew 32 of the world’s top bull riders, Koloski said. “It’s a real honor for us to be asked back to Kodiak.”
This weekend, Koloski is saving the best for last. The rodeo’s main event comes at the end of each day’s session inside the fairground arena, where professional cowboys will compete for a $7,500 purse in bull riding.
Vargo said she expects a big turnout, adding: “Bull riding is a huge draw everywhere. We haven’t had bulls here in Kodiak since 2018.”
Four Rodeo Alaska bulls, eight horses and a half dozen steers arrived Thursday by ferry.
Professional indoor events also include steer wrestling (from horseback) and chute dogging (wrestling a steer to the ground on foot rather than from horseback).
Vargo is hoping to revive fair arts and crafts, including cooking, gardening and youth exhibits, after two years off. She said the fair is expanding the length of time, from one year to two, to qualify for an exhibit entry.
That means things made from September 2020 can be entered in this weekend’s fair.
“Over the last two years, a lot of people have had a lot of extra time, a lot of alone time, and hopefully people are ready to share their art with us,” she said.
Fair entries can be dropped off from noon till 6 p.m. today.
SCHEDULE
Saturday Sept. 3
11 a.m. — 4-H livestock auction bidder registration
Noon — Gates open
Noon-4 p.m. — 4-H livestock auction
Noon-3 p.m. — Dummy roping and crafter’s circle
1 p.m. — Pie eating contest
1 p.m.–2:30 p.m. — 4-H Horse Club pony rides
2 p.m. — Mullet contest
3 p.m. — Rodeo grand entrance
Outdoor events
Ribbon Roping, Pole Bending, Breakaway Roping, Goat Tying, Double Mugging, Rescue Race, Team Roping, Barrel Racing
Intermission: Egg Toss, Wheelbarrow Race
Indoor events
Chute Doggin, Jr. Bull Riding, Bull Riding
Sunday, Sept. 4
10:30 a.m. —Cowboy church
Noon — Gates open
Noon–1 p.m. — Crafters circle
Noon–1:30 p.m. — 4-H Horse Club pony rides
Noon–2 p.m. — 4-H petting zoo and 4-H demonstrations
Noon–2 p.m. — Kids games
12:30 p.m. — Balloon shearing contest
1:30 p.m. — Bubble gum blowing contest
2 p.m. — Rodeo grand entrance
Outdoor events
Ribbon roping, pole bending, breakaway roping, goat tying, double mugging, rescue race, team roping, barrel racing
Intermission
Boot scramble, 3-legged race
Indoor events
Chute goggin, Jr. bull riding, bull riding
5 p.m. — Kodiak Rodeo and State Fair steet raffle
6 p.m. — Kodiak Island Racing Association motocross race
