The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is set to vote next Thursday on across-the-board pay raises for borough employees.
As proposed, the raises, in the works for 18 months, would amount to an approximately 5% raise for the nearly 50 borough employees.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is set to vote next Thursday on across-the-board pay raises for borough employees.
As proposed, the raises, in the works for 18 months, would amount to an approximately 5% raise for the nearly 50 borough employees.
Assembly member James Turner said the bump is long overdue. “We’ve been talking about this for more than a year and a half. We looked at wages throughout the community and ours were low.”
After previously deciding not to pay for a study on borough wages, the Assembly recently approved spending up to $40,000 on the issue. The incremental raises in the proposal to be voted on Thursday would go into effect prior to any recommendations the authors of a study would make.
The proposal would eliminate two columns, or grades, at the bottom of the pay scale and add two grades to the top. Each column in the pay scale represents a year of service and an annual 2.5 percent bump in pay.
Pay and benefit negotiations between the borough and the employees’ union are expected later this year. Next Thursday’s pay ordinance directs interim Borough Manager David Conrad to sign a letter of agreement with the union over the measure.
“We are behind what the rest of the nation is paying. It’s best for us to approach this incrementally, and that’s what this does. It’s a lot more palatable to taxpayers to go this way,” Conrad said of the proposal.
If adopted, the shift to the higher pay scale would cost the borough about $200,000 next year.
A 5% pay raise across the board amounts to an increase of approximately $150,300 in total wages and a $33,000 increase in retirement contributions, as well as $11,500 more in payroll tax payments and $4,500 more in workman’s comp payments.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.