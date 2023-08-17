Nominating petitions are now final and the slate of candidates in Kodiak’s Oct. 3 municipal elections is set.
Incumbent Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson is running for her sixth two-year term as the City of Kodiak’s top elected official. Branson faces off against challenger J. Alan “Al” Seale.
Incumbent Kodiak City Council members Robert Stanford and Randall Bishop are both running for reelection, alongside challenger Annika Woods. Two of the three will win three-year terms on the council.
On the Borough side, Mayor Scott Arndt will run unopposed for a two-year term as Borough leader. Arndt, who was appointed to the position in May when elected mayor Aimee Williams resigned to take the borough manager job, has previously been elected and appointed to seats on the assembly.
Things are a little livelier on the Borough Assembly ballot. Incumbents Joseph Delgado and Geoffrey Smith are both stepping down, and four candidates will vie for three open three-year assembly terms. Incumbent Ryan Sharratt is on the ballot, as are challengers Steven Ames, Monique Lewis and Bo R. Sedillo Whiteside.
Incumbent Duncan Fields is running for reelection to the Kodiak Island Borough School Board. Fields is joined by challengers Beate Daly, Aaron Griffin and Kerry Irons. Two of the four candidates will assume three-year seats on the school board. Incumbent Katie Oliver is stepping down from the board.
Borough service area boards are receiving little interest this election season. No one has entered their name for open seats on the Bay View Road Service Area Board, (one open seat) the Monashka Bay Road Service Area Board (one open seat) or the Womens Bay Service Area Board (Three open seats).
Scott Arndt and Mike Sirofchuck have filed for two of the three open seats on the Service Area One Board, and Richard Carstens is the only candidate for two open seats on the Fire Protection Area One Board.
Early voting starts Sept. 18 and runs through the day before election day, Oct. 2. You can vote early at the Borough Assembly Chambers, 710 Mill Bay Road, weekdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
City voters can order an absentee ballot by mail: 710 Mill Bay Road, Room 219, electronically: city.kodiak.ak.us, or by calling the City Clerk’s office: 907-486-8636.
A Borough absentee ballot can be obtained by writing to the Borough Clerk’s office: 710 Mill Bay Road, Room 234, or by calling 907-486-9310.
