Commercial and sport fishermen, fish processors and subsistence users have until the end of the month to apply for the second round of COVID-relief money available to them from the federal government.
Second-round applications for funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act, commonly known as CARES, must be postmarked no later than Oct. 31. The forms are available at the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission website: relief.psmfc.org.
The money for Alaska fisheries is part of the March 2020 $2.2 trillion CARES Act, signed into law in response to the economic fallout from the COVID pandemic.
Last December, 6,203 checks totaling approximately $49 million were mailed to Alaska industry participants, including aquaculture applicants.
Round 2 totals $40 million, with a draft allocation plan as devised by NOAA and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game as follows: Commercial fishermen: $13.7 million, (35% of the total); Seafood processors, including those who process at sea: $12.5 million, (32%); Sport charter: $10.6 million, (27%); Subsistence: $2.3 million, (6%). Aquaculture is not included in Round 2.
ADF&G amended NOAA’s initial allocation, increasing the amount for sport charter operators and adding the subsistence payout. NOAA percentages were based on past revenues and not on the estimated loss for each fisheries sector due to the pandemic.
ADF&G increased the sport charter allocation to help mitigate losses resulting from travel restrictions and health mandates, which in 2021 cut in half the demand for Alaska sport charters and brought an estimated $9 million industry loss.
The commercial fishing and seafood processing sector allocations are based on losses resulting from changes in demand and markets for Alaska seafood products.
ADF&G added funding for subsistence users of all marine species. Subsistence applicants must certify that their household’s ability to access subsistence fishery resources in 2020 were hurt by the pandemic.
Only Alaska residents eligible for a Permanent Fund Dividend in 2020, an Alaska resident sport fishing license, or who are identified as a resident by the Alaska Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission are eligible for Round 2. Those who received a Round 1 check were notified by postcard of the upcoming Oct 31. deadline.
If you haven’t yet applied for Round 2, you better hurry. If you don’t have Internet access and can’t produce the application forms to mail, call the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission at 888-517-7262.
