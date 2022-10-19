Fish

ALEX APPELKodiak Daily Mirror

A fisherman works on a boat in St. Paul Harbor.

Commercial and sport fishermen, fish processors and subsistence users have until the end of the month to apply for the second round of COVID-relief money available to them from the federal government.

Second-round applications for funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act, commonly known as CARES, must be postmarked no later than Oct. 31. The forms are available at the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission website: relief.psmfc.org.

