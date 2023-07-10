A new coffee shop had a soft grand opening in downtown Kodiak last week.
Wheel Watch opened Thursday as the newest Harborside Coffee & Goods location, this one located at the Y intersection in downtown Kodiak.
A new coffee shop had a soft grand opening in downtown Kodiak last week.
Wheel Watch opened Thursday as the newest Harborside Coffee & Goods location, this one located at the Y intersection in downtown Kodiak.
“We’ve always wanted to do a downtown drive-through location,” owner Doreece Mutch told KDM. “There wasn’t any way to attach it to Harborside by the harbor, so when this property came up for sale, we purchased the property.”
Harborside Coffee & Goods also operates the Fly-By location fronting Lily Lake.
Mutch said she’s been thinking about a drive-through coffee shop since Harborside opened in 1994.
“With this lovely weather that we have, sometimes it’s nice just to be able to stay in your car and drive through and get a coffee,” Mutch said.
Original intentions were to place the coffee shop in the main building on the lot, where Double Shovel Cider is located. But Mutch instead opted to rent that building to the cidery.
“We loved the idea of them coming into our community, so we rented the building to them,” Mutch said.
The coffee shop plans on working closely with other local businesses. It will be expanding its food items with more sandwiches, toasts, charcuterie boards and other snack options to accommodate afternoon crowds near the local cidery and brewery.
“We have the same food as we had at the other shops, but we’re going to be expanding our food items to help with the afternoon crowds that might be at our neighbors... [who] might want a little snack,” Mutch said.
The opening of Wheel Watch is at least Kodiak’s seventh coffee shop, with Three Sisters Coffee opening Bean and Bloom about a month ago. But so far, nobody seems to feel the competition.
‘There’s three, maybe four, locally owned coffee shops — families that have been here for a long time. And we all support each other,” Mutch said. “We’re all friends and look out for each other. If somebody runs out of something, they can borrow it from one another. I think there’s enough people in the community to support all of them.”
Wheel Watch is open from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
“We did a slow start [last Thursday] where we didn’t let people know we were going to actually open so we could work out all the kinks and stuff,” Mutch said. “So far it’s going great. People are very receptive and are happy to have a place to drive through downtown.”
The coffee shop is doing daily drawings for travel mugs, gift cards, sweatshirts and tank tops, among other things. Those interested are able to drop their name and contact info at the location for the drawing. A grand prize will be given out later this week.
