The Alaska State Troopers’ Nixle-based alert service is being replaced with a new platform that will alert Alaskans to timely information regarding trooper operations in their area.
The new system begins Friday.
“While Nixle was a great partner for [the Department of Public Safety] over the last several years, our new alerting tool will provide us greater flexibility and capabilities and allow for growth into the future,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “We are committed to providing Alaskans with timely information about our operations in their communities, and this new alerting tool will help us continue to meet that goal.”
Alaskans can self-subscribe for alerts from Troopers by region and include the Mat-Su Valley, Interior, Kenai Peninsula, Southeast, Kodiak and Western Alaska. Alaskans can also subscribe to receive statewide missing persons bulletins whenever the Alaska Missing Persons Clearinghouse issues one. This new system will provide alerts related to significant law enforcement activity in an area, evacuation information, missing persons bulletins, suspect information and other timely alerts.
Alaskans interested in signing up for alerts through the new DPS alerts tool can do so online at https://alerts.dps.alaska.gov/subscribe. Alaskans currently subscribed to Nixle alerts will need to sign up for the new alerts system to continue to receive alerts after Friday.
