Debates

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska gubernatorial candidates Les Gara (left) and Bill Walker at the Alaska Gubernatorial Fisheries Debate Oct. 3 in Kodiak.

On Oct. 3, gubernatorial candidates Bill Walker and Les Gara were in Kodiak for a fisheries debate. During that 60-minute window, when both candidates were on stage at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium, it was obvious they were trying to highlight their differences while always staying pleasant and polite. 

Their most-pointed differences and stinging rhetoric was directed at Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who chose not to attend the event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.