On Oct. 3, gubernatorial candidates Bill Walker and Les Gara were in Kodiak for a fisheries debate. During that 60-minute window, when both candidates were on stage at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium, it was obvious they were trying to highlight their differences while always staying pleasant and polite.
Their most-pointed differences and stinging rhetoric was directed at Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who chose not to attend the event.
Both Walker and Gara sat for separate interviews with the Kodiak Daily Mirror while they were on island. During KDM’s time with each candidate, it was evident that both men respect each other and are doing their best to play nice in this year’s gubernatorial election sandbox.
And they are succeeding. Perhaps to a fault.
While many voters might appreciate the tone and tenor of their respectful dialogue, polling numbers actually seem to indicate that the approach is making it more difficult for voters to make up their minds.
In three polls reported by FiveThirtyEight, a website directed by ABC News that focuses on opinion poll analysis and politics, Dunleavy has held leads that varied from 40% in May to 43% in late September. During that span, Gara’s support ranged from 24% to 28% while Walker went from 18% to 21%.
In Alaska’s Aug. 16 open primary, Dunleavy secured 40.43% of the vote, followed by Gara with 23.06% and Walker with 22.77%.
Perhaps the most important thing for Walker and Gara to accomplish in the final 11 days before the Nov. 8 election is to help voters know enough about where each candidate stands on the issues so that Alaska residents can decide who is going to get their first vote. It is clear that nothing has happened in this campaign season to help voters change their minds — at least not yet.
NO DISRESPECT INTENDED
When pushed, both candidates told KDM what their primary differences were.
“I’m the only pro-choice candidate in this race,” Gara said. “I have the strongest education record of anybody running for office.” (He favors a pension for teachers, and wanted school funding to keep up with inflation — things he said while he was in office. He also said he thinks he has the best voting record in favor of the Alaska Marine Highway System.)
For his part, Walker said that given Alaska’s historic political leanings, he thinks he and his running mate — lieutenant governor candidate Heidi Drygas — have the best chance of unseating Dunleavy. They are both running as independents.
“We have a true unity ticket,” Walker said, referring to his republican background and Drygas’ background as a democrat. “We have 110 co-chairs across the state, including right here in Kodiak. And we have some well-known republican legislators from yester-year and some well-known democratic legislators from yester-year, and some just recently in the legislature.”
Then, just as quickly, each candidate came back to stressing their support for each other.
“Gov. Walker is my second choice, and he has said I’m his second choice,” Gara said, in reference to the state’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allows voters to rank multiple candidates in order of preference on election day.
Walker, without prompting, was equally generous to Gara, saying: “I have nothing ill to say about Rep. Gara. But I will say that if the goal is to replace Mike Dunleavy, everything we have seen is that we’re the ticket that can do that. No disrespect to Rep. Gara.”
THERE ARE DIFFERENCES
At one point in each interview, KDM asked each candidate what the most important issues were in this election. And, finally, there it was. Differences.
Walker said affordable housing and child care are the issues he’s hearing about.
“There’s not a community we’ve been to — not one — that hasn’t brought it up,” Walker said. And we don’t coach it. We just let it happen. And, sure enough, that’s what it comes down to.”
Gara, meanwhile, says the state’s biggest issues are education and safety.
“What you get [right now] is teacher tourism, or police tourism,” Gara said. “People who come up here for a couple of years, they have their fun and they leave. Kids need to know that the teacher who was there last year is going to be there next year. And police officers who know their community are much better police officers than those who come through for a couple of years and leave.”
Gara said the solution is to return Alaska to a state where people want to live, while also training those people who already live here to be the teachers and police officers needed in their communities.
“This governor is the one who is really defunding the police,” Gara said. “I believe that every community should have a police presence to protect people. We have the highest rate of violence against women in the country. And it does not help things that that happens in some communities where there are no police officers to protect somebody who is being assaulted.”
Walker, meanwhile, said Alaska needs to look into developing a state land trust that would reduce housing prices by taking the cost of land and utility infrastructure out of the picture. Currently, Alaska is one of only three states not using some form of this concept, he said, though Sitka and, most recently, Kodiak, are looking into doing some kind of land trust at the local level.
On the child care front, Walker said there has to be a way for the state to help young families by getting more child care workers into the system. He said it appears that licensing restrictions and adequate education are among the factors currently preventing that from happening.
“We have heard some horror stories about young families that put their name on the [child care waiting] list when they first found out they were expecting and ended up having to fly up a relative from the Lower 48 because they couldn’t get into a child care facility,” Walker said.
He said he would count on the university system to create a program pathway that could help get more students through the system in an accelerated time frame. Walker also thinks there might be a role that corporations could play in adding on-site day cares in exchange for some kind of rebate or reduction in taxes.
This year’s gubernatorial race is obviously a two-against-one affair. And in past years the advantage would stay with the frontrunner while the other two candidates split the remaining votes.
In the end, Dunleavy still could come out unscathed. Incumbents do have a natural advantage in American politics. The big variable in this race is the introduction of ranked-choice voting.
Just ask Sarah Palin and Nick Begich.
