The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services made a shocking announcement Thursday: Benny Benson was 14 when he won the Alaska flag contest, not 13.
Previously, Benson’s age had been determined by the certificate he issued to the U.S. military in 1940, which stated that he was born on Oct. 12, 1913, according to a DHSS news release. However, those dates were based on information that Benson shared with the Unga Territory Court, which issued him a birth certificate during his teenage years which contained information he thought was accurate and had reported to the court.
Baptismal records registered by a Russian Orthodox priest at Nikolaevskaya Chapel in Chignik — and confirmed by the National Archive — reveal that Benson was actually born on Sept. 12, 1912, according to DHSS. The discovery was made by Mike Livingston, a cultural heritage specialist for the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, and a research team he led.
“Like many people, I love researching family trees,” Livingston said in the release. “We never expected that taking a look at Benny Benson’s history would lead us to correct this beloved piece of Alaska history. Our research was also a fascinating window into the status of early Alaska records.”
Livingston and his team spent five years analyzing documents from the Russian Orthdoox Church, Unga Territory Court, the Department of Health and Social Services’ Health Analytics and Vital Records, Alaska State Museum and Archives, and the National Archives, according to the DHSS. The State Museum of Alaska created a panel of five experts to evaluate Livingston’s findings and they unanimously supported changing Benson’s birth certificate, the release stated.
“We take accurate maintenance of vital records very seriously,” Rebecca Topol, the chief of Health Analytics and Vital Records and State Registrar, said in the release. “This correction is warranted in the wake of this impressive research effort led by Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association.”
Benson’s family requested that his birth certificate be corrected in 2020, the DHSS reports. On Feb. 28, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Adolf Zeman ordered the state to amend Benson’s date of birth to reflect Livingston’s findings, the press release reported. Zeman stated that, since Benosn is a person of historic interest, correcting these records served public interest, according to the DHSS.
Benson was born in Chignik, Alaska, to Tatiana Schebolein, who was of Aleut-Russian descent, and Jon Ben Benson, a Swedish fisherman, according to the University of Alaska’s profile of Benson. When he was 3 years old, Benson’s mother died of pneumonia, according to UA. Shortly after, his father sent Benson and his younger brother, Carl, to an orphanage in Unalaska, while Benson’s older sister, Elsie, was sent to Oregon, according to the University of Alaska.
The orphanage — and all of its children, including Benson — moved to Seward in 1925, according to his profile. Benson was living in Seward in 1927 when he entered and won the flag contest, the profile reports. In addition to having his design be chosen as the state flag, Benson was given a $1,000 educational scholarship, according to the University of Alaska. Benson had used his scholarship money to attend the Hemphill Diesel Engineering School for diesel engine repair
Later in his life, Benson moved to Kodiak. He arrived on the island in 1950 with his daughters, Anna May and Charlotte Abbot, according to his profile. While in Kodiak, he worked as an airplane mechanic, his profile states. He spent the rest of his life on the island and died of a heart attack in 1972 at the age of 58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.