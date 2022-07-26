Two new state parks public-use cabins will soon be available to reserve in Kodiak. After years of grant writing and fundraising, Kodiak State Parks is excited to offer cabins at both Woody Island and Pasagshak.
Both cabins are in the “dried-in” state and should be coming online this fall.
Constructed by SS Enterprises, doing business locally as Kodiak Lawn Care, the cabins can each accommodate up to six people. These off-the-grid cabins have wooden bed platforms, a wood stove, and an outhouse.
“Building the state public-use cabins at Woody and Pasagshak has been a good blend of site work, carpentry, and logistics,” said Jeff Brubaker, the general manager for S&S Enterprise Inc. — Kodiak Lawn Care. “Timing the tides and weather added an extra element to the Woody cabin construction. The state picked a perfect spot for it, tucked away in the protected woods at the tip of Long Lake with great beach access. I’m personally grateful for an incredible crew and beautiful weather this summer to get the job done.”
Kodiak State Parks works closely with two local volunteer groups: the Citizens’ Advisory Board (CAB) and the Friends of Kodiak State Parks (FOKSP). Both groups offer public input and support for the parks system. Former FOKSP member Wanda Scholze spent many years volunteering and raising monies.
“When the idea to purchase a log cabin kit for the Woody Island park parcel surfaced, the FOKSP board jumped at the opportunity,” Scholze said. “I am thrilled that an Alaska State Parks cabin will soon be available within paddling distance from Kodiak.”
The Alaska State Parks falls under the Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources for the state. Wendy Sailors is the Development Specialist for the Department of Natural Resources and is responsible for much of the public relations for the state parks.
“We are excited about these new additions to Alaska State Parks Public-Use Cabin system, and extend our gratitude to the Kodiak CAB for their efforts and hard work,” Sailors said.
The Kodiak CAB met in the spring to discuss names for the new cabins. With guidance and support from the Alutiiq Museum employees including the Language & Living Culture Manager Chya Dehrich Isuwiq, the board forwarded the top three names for each cabin to the Director of Alaska State Parks, Ricky Grease, for final consideration.
“After a thorough discussion, we unanimously agreed to forward the following options for your consideration: Preferred option: Tangirnami for the cabin on Woody Island Pasersaq for the cabin at Pasagshak,” wrote CAB Chairman Larry Van Daele. “These are the traditional Sugpiaq (Alutiiq) names for the locations of these cabins and our CAB feel it appropriate to acknowledge the original Native stewards of these lands and honor them by using the Native names.”
Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository Executive Director April Laktonen Counceller said, “Bringing back traditional Alutiiq names to the land through these cabin names helps our community become more familiar with Alutiiq terms, and builds awareness of the long Native history of this land.”
Booking public-use cabins is easy through the relatively new online system. Search for Tangirnami meaning “at Woody Island” and Pasersaq meaning “Pasagshak” at alaskastateparks.reserveamerica.com.
