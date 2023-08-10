Salmon prices are headed south as the 2023 season heads into the home stretch, with Kodiak’s largest salmon buyer cutting back on prices and announcing it’s pulling the plug on the Kodiak season in three weeks.
Seattle-based Trident Seafoods announced last Saturday that it was cutting its ex-vessel price on chum salmon to 20 cents per pound effective last Sunday, lowering pink salmon prices an unspecified amount, and halting salmon purchases statewide (except in Petersburg and Cordorva) effective Sept. 1.
In addition, the company will not participate in Puget Sound or Alaska fall salmon fisheries.
Trident is citing a glut of salmon still in warehouses in the U.S. and overseas, in part from 2022’s record catch, and a huge Russian catch of pink salmon sold at bargain prices worldwide for the changes.
“Last week, Russia harvested a pink volume equivalent to our entire Alaska pink annual forecast,” Trident wrote in a letter recently sent to its fishermen. “And they have been willing to offload inventory at very low prices in part to fund the war in Ukraine. We haven’t seen a collapse in value like this since the 1990s when pinks went well under 10 cents a pound.”
In 1996, Kodiak pinks sold for 7 cents per pound, and stayed under 20 cents per pound for the next 10 years. This year’s Russian pink salmon harvest is projected to reach 825 million pounds, according to seafood marketer Tradex. Last year, Alaska’s pink harvest was just under 240 million pounds. Forecasts call for a total Russian salmon harvest of more than a billion pounds, one of the largest ever. Alaska salmon accounts for approximately 13 percent of the world’s supply, according to alaskafish.net.
In its letter, Trident cited the retreat in Bristol Bay sockeye prices this season — from an average $1.39 per pound in 2022 to just 50 cents per pound this year — as a warning for the industry.
“The current state of the salmon markets is volatile, and future indicators are even more concerning. Spring of 2023 brought a sharp decrease in wholesale prices across all species, and [prices continue] to drop as the weeks progress. Bristol Bay served as early confirmation of this unprecedented decline,” the company wrote.
A Trident spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
“It’s a telltale sign that it’s hard to profitably market seafood in the U.S.,” said Kodiak fisherman and longtime market observer Shawn Dochtermann. The record Russian harvest and a slowdown of U.S. consumer sales of salmon has left merchandisers with lots of stock in freezers. “There's a stockpile of seafood products right now. This is very disconcerting for everybody.”
Dochtermann said marketers like Trident need to get better at selling salmon to a wider segment of consumers. “They’ve never really explored new markets, especially in the U.S. We should be enhancing the value of salmon more right at the grocery store.”
It wasn’t that way just a couple years ago.
In 2021, fresh salmon accounted for 34 percent of all seafood sales in the U.S., according to the marketing journal Supermarket Perimeter. Mideast grocery chain Giant Eagle saw a 40 percent increase in seafood sales, including salmon, from 2019 to 2022, due in part to more people cooking at home because of the pandemic and increases in beef and pork prices.
But easing of inflation this year brought more people back to their old favorites, according to marketing journal Seafood Source. Since last October, supermarket salmon sales have come back to earth from pandemic levels.
