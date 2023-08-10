Trident

KEVIN BUMGARNER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Trident Seafoods recently told Alaska fishermen it was cutting prices and shortening the length of time it was taking fish after seeing a ‘collapse in value’ of the salmon market. 

Salmon prices are headed south as the 2023 season heads into the home stretch, with Kodiak’s largest salmon buyer cutting back on prices and announcing it’s pulling the plug on the Kodiak season in three weeks. 

Seattle-based Trident Seafoods announced last Saturday that it was cutting its ex-vessel price on chum salmon to 20 cents per pound effective last Sunday, lowering pink salmon prices an unspecified amount, and halting salmon purchases statewide (except in Petersburg and Cordorva) effective Sept. 1. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.