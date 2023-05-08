A new $2 million program utilizing drones is designed to improve emergency response capabilities for Alaska’s rural communities and villages.
Ten remote communities identified as economically disadvantaged by the federal government will have the opportunity to gain access to the Alaska Rural Remote Operations Work Plan (ARROW). The communities have yet to be identified because the grant is still in the “funding the program” phase in which the communities will be determined, according to Communication Manager Dylan Blankenship.
The program is being funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grant Program.
SMART describes the program as “the use of drone technology to conduct infrastructure inspections and gather situational awareness data essential to rural Alaska’s way of life on snow, ice and overland trails, partnering with Alaska Native and Rural Villages,” according to a plan for the grant.
The program will partner with Skydio Inc. to provide uncrewed aerial systems. Skydio uncrewed aerial systems can come with a variety of technology, such as thermal imaging and 3-dimensional mapping.
The project will allow rural communities to collect critical data for a shared statewide geographic information system. The data will be used in response to natural and man-made disasters affecting critical infrastructure.
“This is particularly important in Alaska, where many remote communities are vulnerable to natural disasters like earthquakes, wildfires, floods and extreme weather events,” a statement writes.
By providing uncrewed aerial systems and access to a shared geographic information system, the program seeks to equip communities to respond to natural and man-made disasters, protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring the safety of residents in remote areas.
To be able to take part in ARROW, a community is going to need to have a trained commercial remote pilot. Part of the grant entails training as well as providing wireless connections.
“UAS technology will ensure that emergency responders are dispatched quickly to protect critical infrastructure and potentially save lives following a disaster in rural Alaska,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.
The ARROW Program will also partner with the Federal Aviation Administration and Alaska Center for UAS Integration allowing the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and community partners to begin utilizing UAS beyond visual line of sight for critical infrastructure inspection.
ARROW will enable remote communities to conduct beyond visual line of sight missions using UAS. Currently, the Federal Aviation Administration does not authorize remote pilots to fly their aircraft beyond their own visual line of sight without another observer.
