The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly voted 5-1 last Thursday to disband the Consolidation Committee.
The Consolidation Committee — a joint effort between the borough and city of Kodiak following a voter initiative — had a meeting scheduled last week, but it was canceled.
Instead, the Borough Assembly voted to do away with the committee. It was not immediately clear what action, if any, the Kodiak City Council might need to take to do away with a committee that, as formulated, it never wanted to be a part of.
Assembly member Jared Griffin, now the past chair of the Consolidation Committee, voted against disbanding the committee at the Borough Assembly meeting. He led discussion about the future of the Consolidation Committee with the city in a joint work session last month.
“We just can’t go any further unless the committee receives renewed participation from the city of Kodiak and then financial support from the borough and the city to support the work of the committee,” Griffin said at the joint work session.
He could not be reached for comment on Friday.
The resolution forming the Consolidation Committee following the 2016 local election stated that the committee would gather information and propose a plan for consolidation of city and borough governments.
But from Day 1 the idea of consolidation has been a sensitive topic.
Separate from the Consolidation Committee, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly and the Kodiak City Council have regular work sessions where they seek to find ways to collaborate on any number of projects. Most recently, both governments have placed renovations for Saint Herman Harbor at the top of their priorities for federal and state funded capital projects. But collaboration is far different from consolidation.
In a Friday phone interview with City Mayor Pat Branson, she said: “I think [disbanding the Consolidation Committee] was the best move, and the city will certainly continue to collaborate with the borough as we’ve been doing. I think things are even better now in looking at ways to be fiscally responsible as both governments are going forward in providing the best services for our residents.”
During a Jan. 26 Borough Assembly work session, various members had expressed interest in dissolving the committee, which began meeting in September 2019 after voters approved a 2016 local ballot initiative that asked whether local government consolidation should be considered.
A total of 1,235 voters said “Yes,” and 919 voters said “No.” However, public interest in the issue has waned, at least as judged by attendance and the lack of public comments at recent Consolidation Committee meetings.
“I am glad the Assembly recognized the efforts that have gone into this, but it really was time to disband the group with the beginnings of it not really on solid ground,” Branson said.
The city mayor previously told Kodiak Daily Mirror that the city council has never been against reviewing or researching the possibility of consolidating city and borough governments, but certain issues have made it difficult.
A letter from Branson to the Borough Assembly in 2016 stated City Council concerns regarding language of the resolution, which happened before the committee was even formed.
“The language in the ordinance which concerns the City Council is consolidation ‘may result in a more efficient single unit of government,’ and ‘it would be of the best interest of the residents of the community to explore the potential impacts of consolidation,’ Branson wrote at the time. [But] ‘those statements are completely subjective statements and until more research is done about this issue, that language is misleading and should not be in the ordinance. Bigger government is not necessarily more efficient.”
The Consolidation Committee would have needed financial support in order to hire consultants who would have helped with looking at the pros and cons of merging various aspects of the governments, such as codes and budgets, in a way that would be beneficial and provide a more efficient government.
Assembly member Scott Smiley has said that he believes confusion between the roles of local governments was the reason that consolidation was brought up originally. He said that the city, after looking at consolidation, didn’t find it to save money or increase the efficiencies between government bodies.
“I was on the Assembly when formulating the committee in the first place,” Smiley said. “There is only one municipal unit involved in this committee, and that’s the borough. The city isn’t involved and none of the six villages [is] involved, and all of them have to sign on before anything can be done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.