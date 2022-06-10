Even though the commercial salmon fishing season started on Thursday, in some areas, the sockeye subsistence season might be close to its end.
Subsistence and sport fishing for sockeye salmon in the Buskin Lake will be closed from 12:01 a.m. this Saturday, to 12:01 a.m. on August 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced Thursday.
Only 769 sockeye salmon were counted as of June 8, according to the announcement. The ADF&G doesn’t anticipate that its escapement goals of 5,000 to 8,000 sockeyes will be met this year, the announcement stated.
Typically, about 17% of the total number of sockeyes that will pass through the weir will have escaped by this time of year, according to the announcement. However, it’s not clear if this is a low run or a slow one, Kodiak Area Manager for Sport Fishing Tyler Polum said. Even though the sport fishing division does not call the shots on subsistence quotas, it is in charge of managing the weir into the lake, according to Polum.
The situation is being closely monitored: People are out at the river everyday counting fish, Polum said.
“We don’t like to have to do this,” said ADF&G Area Manager James Jackson, who oversees salmon and herring fisheries. “The subsistence fishery is the last fishery we restrict, but it’s something you have to do sometimes.”
This isn’t the first time that subsistence fishing for sockeye has been limited. Last year, subsistence fishing for sockeye was closed in Buskin Lake. And, in 2008 and 2009, sockeye returns were so low that the Department of Fish and Game closed subsistence fishing in the area, according to Polum.
“Achieving the escapement goal is really important. It takes fish to make fish,” Jackson said.
If escapement does end up being what is predicted, then subsistence and sport fishing at Buskin Lake will open again, Polum said. He encourages people to reach out to the Department of Fish and Game if they have questions about the process. The phone number for the ADF&G Kodiak Area Management office is 907-486-1830.
