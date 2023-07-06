The Environmental Protection Agency has announced more than $278 million in funding to improve access to safe drinking water and wastewater services for American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages.
The announcement came last week during an event in Bellingham, Wash., from Assistant EPA Administrator for Water Radhika Fox.
EPA is providing its largest investment ever of annual water infrastructure funding to Tribes, thanks to a boost from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. The funding will go toward Tribes and Alaska Native Villages to invest in water infrastructure improvements to advance public health protections.
“For too long, Tribes have struggled without access to basic water services — impacting their health and economic well-being. Today’s funding announcement is a generational investment that moves us closer to achieving a future where all Tribes have access to safe drinking water and wastewater services,” Fox said in a statement.
“Thanks to President Biden’s commitment to equitable investment in infrastructure through the Investing in America agenda, progress will be made for places that need it most, including Tribes that don’t currently have access to safe drinking water and wastewater services.”
The grant opportunities could assist by improving compliance with existing water regulations, identifying and replacing lead service lines, and addressing harmful emerging contaminants in drinking water and wastewater. A grant opportunity like this could benefit Kodiak Native Villages, according to Kodiak Island Borough Assembly Member Joseph Delgado.
“Every village has a need with their water...,” Delgado told KDM. “I know Ouzinkie is always struggling with making sure that their water is safe to drink.”
Delgado said that some of the village water infrastructure is aging out and is in need of replacement. “A lot of the equipment in their water treatment plant needs replacing, and it’s very hard to find replacement parts,” Delgado said. “It’s hard to get the technical assistance that they need.”
The funding will be given through several different programs, including the Clean Water Indian Set-Aside; Drinking Water Infrastructure Grants; Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Tribal Grant Program; Small, Underserved, and Disadvantaged Communities (SUDC) Tribal Grant Program; and the Alaska Rural and Native Village Grant Program.
Projects that could be eligible include investments necessary for a public water system to comply with the SDWA, efforts that benefit a small or disadvantaged community on a per-household basis, programs to provide household water quality testing, including testing for unregulated contaminants, and activities necessary and appropriate to respond to a contaminant.
Interested applicants should contact Environmental Protection Agency Regional offices for additional information.
