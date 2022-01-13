The population of the Kodiak Island Borough dropped between April 2020 and July 2021, according to data released by the Alaska Department of Labor Workforce Development.
Kodiak’s population in April 2020 was 13,101. The island’s estimated population in July 2021 was 12,900, a decrease of 201 people.
Kodiak was one of eight boroughs in the state that decreased more than 100 in population. The Municipality of Anchorage led the state with a loss of 1,550 people.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough saw the greatest growth during that time frame, from 95,655 yo 97,515.
The slight increase was largely driven by military transfers to Eielson Air Force Base in connection to the base’s F-35 program, according to state demographer Dave Howell. Overall, the Fairbanks North Star Borough population grew by 1,860 people in 2021.
“Fairbanks was the fastest growing borough in the state,” Howell said. “We saw a big increase in the military population there.”
After the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the next area to grow was the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, which gained 1,724 people.
Howell said the state also saw a decrease in outward migration in large part due to the pandemic.
Alaska has seen a consistent trend in people leaving the state since at least 2013. The state population peaked at 743,000 in 2016, but the overall number of people leaving has outpaced those moving to Alaska.
The 2020 U.S. Census’s estimate for people moving from Alaska 44,674 fell to 40,544 in 2021, based on data the state labor department released Thursday. The number of people moving to Alaska remained stable at just over 37,000 people.
“We had 4,00 less people leaving the state, due to Covid,” Howell said. “A lot of this has to do with things such as people gone remote or a lot of people not traveling as much.”
Howell said the population gain shouldn’t be seen as a reverse in the state’s trend of losing people.
“It’s hard to say but at this time it is a unique circumstance. We are not expecting a big population increase and Covid will not last for years.” Howell said. “We expect next year’s estimates will be very telling in June.”
The state tracks population growth between the U.S. Census counts in part to use for its labor development. Local governments use the state date to predict student enrollment and road demands, while businesses use them to take the pulse of local needs and demands.
“We use the data to create the projections and build on the U.S census data because it’s the gold standard,” Howell said.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror contributed to this story.
