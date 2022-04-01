A new and more highly transmissible variant of Omicron is spreading throughout the world, but Covid-19 cases remain stable in both the United States and Alaska.
The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said Wednesday.
Although some countries, such as Australia, are experiencing an uptick in cases, the overall world wide trend — including in the United States — is flattening, according to McLaughlin. Alaska, McLaughlin said, is displaying a similar trend. This is in part because cases related to the BA.1 variant are decreasing.
“It’s not that the number of cases has really increased, it’s just that BA.2 has taken over the niche that BA.1 had,” McLaughlin said.
BA.2 Variant
The new Omicron variant, BA.2, is more highly transmissible (McLaughlin said somewhere between 25% and 80% more contagious), but there is no evidence that it causes more severe disease than BA.1. This is evidenced in that, according to McLaughlin, hospitalizations have “gone down dramatically” in Alaska.
Vaccines appear to be just as effective against the new Omicron variant as they were against the original. However, monoclonal antibody Sotrovimab has proven to be an ineffective treatment against the new variant, and is no longer authorized in several areas, including Alaska.
Reinfection with Omicron BA.2 in people who previously had the BA.1 variant is possible, but rare, according to the World Health Organization. “Studies suggest that infection with BA.1 provides strong protection against reinfection with BA.2, “ reads the WHO statement.
Additional booster recommended for some groups
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, following the Federal Drug Administration authorization, recently approved a second booster shot for certain populations, according to Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz. People 50 and older who are up to date with their vaccine sequence (meaning at least four months after their last shot) as well as those 12 and up who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are recommended to receive second boosters.
Additionally, people who received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine and a Johnson and Johnson booster are eligible for an mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) booster.
“Data continue to show the importance of vaccination and booster doses to protect individuals from infection and severe outcomes of Covid-19,” said Rabinowitz. She added that, during the Omicron surge, people who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from Covid compared to the unvaccinated and seven times less likely to be hospitalized for the virus.
Testing changes
Earlier this week, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), stopped accepting new treatment and testing claims for uninsured patients, and as of April 6 they will no longer accept vaccine claim forms.
However, certain providers will continue to offer free Covid services to uninsured people. For example, Alaska Public Health Centers will keep providing free vaccines for all Alaskans.
