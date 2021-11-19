Business leaders around Alaska are optimistic they’ll get some of the state’s infrastructure needs paid for after Congress signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Act package on Monday.
The bill will direct billions of dollars to Alaska for highways and bridges, marine transport, broadband internet, clean water and clean energy.
Specifically, about $3.5 billion will be provided over five years to build, repair and maintain the road’s highways, such as Chiniak Highway and Rezanof Drive in Kodiak. Alaska would also get $225 million to address 140 bridges considered deficient, $362 million in grants over five years to support public transportation, $4.7 billion to clean up old oil wells, $180 million in water and wastewater infrastructure over five years, and $230 million for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Alaska Native villages grant program.
Overall, the bill provides $2.5 billion in nationwide funding for ferry systems such as the Alaska Marine Highway System.
Alaska will also benefit from a $200 million nationwide ferry subsidy in rural areas. The bill also changes federal law so that the Alaska Marine Highway System can use federal highway aid money to pay for operations and repairs.
Alaska will also benefit from at least one grant to build and test an electric or low-emissions ferry vessel and could receive $73 million under the Construction of Ferry Boats and Ferry Terminal Facilities Program, which includes support for operating costs.
The state could also benefit from $250 million in remote and subsistence harbor construction.
The bill, pushed by President Joe Biden, received bipartisan support in the House of Representatives and Senate, including Alaska’s delegation of Sen. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski and Congressman Don Young.
Alaska business and infrastructure leaders touted the investments the state would see in the coming years during a press call on Tuesday.
“We were supportive of this very early on because our mission is to promote a healthy business environment in Alaska and to attract investment in Alaska,” said Alaska Chamber CEO Kati Capozzi. “I’d say our two biggest challenges to attracting investment is our lack of infrastructure — we are a resource rich state, but an infrastructure poor state — and also permitting issues. It takes projects, large projects anywhere from 10 to 15, sometimes 20 years to get permitted.”
The bill, she said, would address both issues.
“Obviously, the infrastructure part we will never be at a level playing field with our friends in the Lower 48 as far as roads to resources go,” Capozzi said. “If we had our mineral wealth and potential down in Nevada or California or Texas or Oklahoma we would have a million jobs and tons of revenue going to local economies in the state economy, but that’s just not the case.”
Robert Venables, executive director the Juneau-based Southeastern Conference, said the bill will be essential for the state’s ferry system.
“This infrastructure bill is an historic investment to fix a very broken marine highway system, which is part of America’s Scenic Byway,” Venables said. “This bill allows for a timely investment of critical infrastructure, including vessels and terminals.”
Venables added that the ferry funding appears tailored to Alaska’s needs.
“It has been masterfully crafted so that Alaska is one of the few eligible recipients for that nationwide program,” Venables said. “So one thing that is of particular interest is this essential marine transportation component that will really allow the most needed.”
Alicia Amberg, executive director of The Associated General Contractors of Alaska, said that the bill will also force Alaska to begin considering how to address the shallow contractor work pool.
“It’s gonna take a couple of years for us to actually see this money realized in projects,” Amberg said. “As we get closer to realizing the major portion of the funds, it will certainly be important for Alaska to prioritize workforce development, encouraging careers in construction and opportunities in other jobs that will utilize these funds. Workforce development is going to be a huge thing.”
Local government leaders have been following the infrastructure bill, especially as it relates to some priorities on the borough’s infrastructure bill.
City of Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson said the infrastructure bill was a topic of discussion at the Alaska Municipal League’s conference of mayors in Anchorage.
“It’s a lot of money, and the processes are being put in place so we’re standing by to learn all about them so we can take advantage of how we can benefit from this huge bill,” Branson said. “The biggest priorities for some communities are our ports and harbors, water and sewer and wastewater needs.”
Branson said the money could benefit the city’s effort to build a fire station. The city’s fire station was damaged following a 2018 earthquake and has been at the top of the city’s priority list.
The city selected a new site for the future fire station, but current estimates put the cost to construct it north of $20 million. Some federal money has been earmarked thanks to Rep. Young.
“We’ve met with the Denali Commission about the possibility of funding because they are getting $75 million from the infrastructure bill,” Branson said.
Saint Herman Harbor could also benefit from the bill because it needs floats replaced.
“That’s a $37 million project,” Branson said.
Branson said the bill could also benefit Kodiak’s job landscape due to the workforce needed to build what’s needed. But that means addressing housing issues on the island.
“We as a community need to look at housing if we want to grow our economy,” Branson said. “We have to have housing for people.”
At a recent Kodiak Island Borough Assembly work session, the borough’s state lobbyist Mark Hickey recommended keeping an eye on the infrastructure bill, especially roadway projects.
The assembly is in the process of finalizing its capital improvement projects priority list to submit to the state. The list doesn’t guarantee funding but indicates the borough’s priorities related to infrastructure. Among the items are road improvements for the Anton Larsen Bay Road extension to ice-free waters.
According to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the project would extend the current 15-mile road to Craig Point. The route would follow the current all-terrain-vehicle trail constructed at the end of the existing road to Anton Larsen Bay.
Other benefits the infrastructure bill could provide include wastewater road improvement projects. The Chiniak community has also requested that Chiniak Highway from Milepost 30 to Milepost 41 be paved. An emphasis on rural water, sewer and energy projects in the bill could benefit the island’s villages.
“There is additional money that will be available beyond what there has been and additional money with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Denali Commission for road programs,” Hickey said. “Having some of these village projects in your list to show support at the borough level will create a better chance of them being competitive because there will be new programs.”
He added road projects such as Chiniak Highway could benefit, as the infrastructure bill could cause the state “to look at additional projects that aren’t even existing yet.”
COAST GUARD BENEFITS
Coast Guard Vice Admiral Paul Thomas, during a Tuesday congressional hearing in Washington, D.C., said that Coast Guard facilities in Kodiak and Alaska as a whole will benefit from the infrastructure bill.
The infrastructure bill commits $429 million to fund the Coast Guard’s unfunded priority list, which includes projects in Kodiak. With six new fast-response cutters set to come to Alaska, some of the money will be spent on housing and pier upgrades.
“The bill has money specifically marked for additional housing in Kodiak, which will be vital as we move [cutters] up there and build out that home port,” Thomas said. “Future investment in Alaska means getting Kodiak ready for offshore patrol cutters and fast-response cutters.”
In addition to Kodiak investments, Thomas said the contract was cut that will make Ketchikan a temporary homeport for a cutter that will be assigned to Sitka. The homeport will be built up by Fiscal Year 2024.
Young applauded the efforts for securing Coast Guard funding in Alaska, especially housing needs.
“One of our biggest challenges in Alaska to the Coast Guard corps is making sure we have the housing for the Coast Guard service members, their [spouses] and children while a crewman can be out and do the rescue work,” Young said.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Young called the infrastructure bill’s investment in Alaska Coast Guard facilities essential.
“The Coast Guard rightly speaks of the ‘tyranny of distance’ in Alaska; with more coastline than the Lower 48, the Coast Guard has rightly prioritized investments in our state and should continue to do so. The $429 million included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is going to be vital as we work to expand the Coast Guard’s presence,” Young said. “I am grateful to Vice Admiral Thomas for his commitments to building more ports in our state and for his support to re-establish a forward operating location on St. Paul Island. Additionally, I welcome his focus on the Arctic and the opportunities it holds for our nation as the region’s profile continues to rise in the years ahead.”
Young also asked whether the Coast Guard would invest infrastructure money into Saint Paul Island in the Bering Sea. Saint Paul Island has been used as a forward operating location for Kodiak-based Coast Guard search and rescue air crews in the past, based on fishing fleet locations.
A fire severely destroyed the Saint Paul Island facility a few years ago, according to Thomas. Repair work was contracted out and is scheduled to be finished by next spring. In addition, the Coast Guard is negotiating some facility improvements with the hangar owner.
“We hope to be back there with a forward operating location by early next year,” Thomas said.
