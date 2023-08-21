Crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak’s Cutter Cypress took part in the 2023 Buoy Tender Round-Up in Juneau last week. Round-Up participants received specialized training, attended discussions to enhance operations, and tested their seamanship skills.
The Cypress is a 225-foot Juniper Class Buoy Tender.
The Buoy Tender Olympics were held on the third day of the round-up. Olympics events tested seamanship, built camaraderie, and strengthened relationships among crews and Coast Guard partners.
Crews from Coast Guard Cutters Kukui, Cypress, Elm, Henry Blake, Anthony Petit and Elderberry worked with U.S. Army divers to participate in multiple events, including a chain pull, line toss, boom spot, Tug-O-War, and the heat-and-beat.
The chain pull consisted of two teams pulling apart a pile of 1,700-pound chain with hooks, dragging the chain to the other end of the playing field, and “faking” the chain out on the other end. Faking the chain means laying it on the deck in an organized serpentine pattern.
This is practice for the crew members who regularly have to manage similar chains while tending buoys.
The line toss consisted of teams from each cutter throwing a heaving line across the deck to a target. The heaving line has to land on the target for the crews to collect points. This simulates the real-life process of rescuing people in the water.
The boom-spot event entailed a crew member from each cutter operating the cutter’s buoy crane that’s carrying a full bucket of water through an obstacle course. The person who lost the least amount of water from the bucket won the game.
The heat-and-beat consisted of crews from each cutter heating a rivet and hammering it into a shackle. This is required when a section of the mooring chain connected to the buoy is worn too thin and needs to be changed out with new chain. The crew that completed its heat-and-beat the fastest won.
