Members of the U.S. Coast Guard compete in the 2023 Buoy Tender Round-up in Juneau.

Crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak’s Cutter Cypress took part in the 2023 Buoy Tender Round-Up in Juneau last week. Round-Up participants received specialized training, attended discussions to enhance operations, and tested their seamanship skills.

The Cypress is a 225-foot Juniper Class Buoy Tender.

