People continue to search for answers about perplexing salmon runs this summer, or in some areas of Alaska, the lack thereof.
Alaska Sens. Dan Sullivan Lisa Murkowski put forward legislation in the Senate to create a Salmon Research Task Force that could create a panel of people dedicated to researching salmon behaviors and fishing in Alaska waters.
“Our existing management system, with the state’s authority to manage Alaska’s salmon harvest and the federal government managing federal fishery salmon harvest and much of the at-sea research, has created a clear gap in research and research prioritizations that urgently needs to be addressed,” Sullivan said in a news release.
This summer, parts of Alaska saw historic salmon returns, such as Bristol Bay which had over 65 million sockeye, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. In contrast, fisheries in other areas of the state including the Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim region — which is mentioned by name in the legislation as an area that the task force should focus on — were cancelled, due to low returns.
“In some regions we are seeing not just a decline in salmon runs, but a crash that is damaging to not only the local economies but to the culture and spirit of the people in the region,” Murkowski said in the release. “It is clear we must further our understanding of salmon and their ecosystems in these times of rapid change.”
Neither Sullivan nor Murkowski could be reached for comment.
In recent months, bycatch has been tossed around as a possible explanation for low salmon returns in the Yukon River. Gov. Mike Dunleavy is set to create a Bycatch Review Task Force and in November, the Alaska House of Representatives had a bycatch hearing to learn more about the subject.
However, it is unclear to what extent the bycatch impacted low returns. In 2019, over 20,000 Chinook salmon and more than 500,000 chum salmon were caught as bycatch Bering Sea pollock fishery, Glenn Merrill, the Alaska regional administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, reported at the House Fish Committee’s hearing in November. Only 1% of that salmon originated in the Yukon River that season, Merrill said.
This task force will have a broader scope. Bycatch was the fifth of six topics that the task force will be tasked with looking into in the suggested legislation. It was listed after directed commercial fisheries, recreational fisheries, charter fishing, seafood processing, and before hatcheries.
If the Salmon Research Task Force Act passes Congress, it will establish a group of 13 to 19 members whose jobs it will be to identify ways that research on salmon can be improved, according to the proposed legislation. Within a year of convening, the task force will be expected to make a report on the subject, the bill said.
If the bill passes as written, the members of the task force include the following appointees from the Secretary of Commerce: a representative of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; a representative the North Pacific Fishery Management Council; a representative of the U.S. section of the Pacific Salmon Commission, which is an entity run by the U.S. and Canadian governments that is in charge of fairly implementing the Pacific Salmon Treaty; two to five people from Alaska representing state fisheries stakeholders, including subsistence, commercial and/or recreational users; and five academic experts in salmon biology, management, ecology, or marine research. In addition to these members, the governor of Alaska will appoint someone to represent the state of Alaska.
