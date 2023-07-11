After a lackluster start to this year’s salmon season, the commercial harvest areas in Kodiak have started to gain momentum.
Kodiak’s total salmon harvest has increased by 558,288 fish, or 148%, in the 11 days ending Sunday, including 153,003 fish, up 19%, on Sunday alone.
The total Kodiak Management Area catch so far this season was 935,353 salmon as of Sunday, according to state data.
The most productive Kodiak areas so far have been Karluk and southwest Afognak: Combined, those areas have produced 170,358 sockeyes, 232,968 pinks and 72,876 chums, according to the same state data.
Duck, Izhut and Kitoi bays have generated the most Chinook, at 2,419 fish, and the second-most coho, at 1,079 fish.
East and northeast Kodiak, which includes the Buskin River basin, has had the most coho so far, with 1,793 fish. Commercial fishermen have also reported 1,173 Chinook, 50,989 sockeyes, 51,644 pinks and 57,495 chums taken from that area.
KDM reached out to salmon manager James Jackson at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Kodiak but did not receive a response.
Part of June’s slow start to the season is said to be the result of lower fishing participation, a trend that started in Kodiak several years ago.
The 2023 Kodiak sockeye harvest is predicted to be “poor” at just under 1.8 million fish, down from nearly 2.4 million reds in 2022. However, this year’s pink salmon harvest is expected to be in the “strong” category at 26.2 million fish, compared to a catch of 15.5 million in 2022.
Projections also call for a Kodiak catch this season of 456,800 chums (ketas), up slightly from last year. Salmon fishing will continue into the fall, and Kodiak fishermen also will catch cohos (silvers) and Chinook (king). The harvest projections for those are 379,700 cohos and approximately 8,000 Chinook.
